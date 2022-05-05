The best character of all time is Spider-Man. His story of a normal person who becomes a hero is something that resonates with people across the globe. With Spider-Man: Homecoming set to be released in July, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the web-slinger’s greatest films!

The plotline of the Spider-Man films

The Spider-Man films have always been intriguing. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we see Spider-Man trying to balance his life as a normal high school student with his responsibilities as a superhero. This is something that many people can relate to and is one of the reasons why Spider-Man is such a popular character. Another reason Spider-Man is so popular is because of the great cast of characters in the films. Spider-Man has a fantastic supporting cast, including his love interest Mary Jane Watson, his best friend Harry Osborn, and his mentor Uncle Ben.

These characters are all incredibly important to Spider-Man’s story and help to make Spider-Man films some of the best superhero movies around. So, if you’re a fan of Spider-Man, be sure to check out these great films! You won’t be disappointed.

Names of the characters in the Spider-Man

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man

Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin

James Franco as Harry Osborn

Cliff Robertson as Ben Parker

Rosemary Harris as May Parker

J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson

Joe Manganiello as Flash Thompson

Gerry Becker as Maximilian Fargas

Bill Nunn as Joseph ‘Robbie’ Robertson

Jack Betts as Henry Balkan

Stanley Anderson as General Slocum

Ron Perkins as Dr. Mendell Stromm

Michael Papajohn as Carjacker

K.K. Dodds as Simkins

Ted Raimi as Hoffman

Bruce Campbell as Ring Announcer

Elizabeth Banks as Betty Brant

In the most recent Marvel Universe Conflict Alternate Covers, Spider-Man takes on the Predator

As Spider-Man swings into action on the big screen once again, we thought it would be a good time to look back at some of his greatest films.

The original Spider-Man trilogy from Sam Raimi is still considered by many to be the best Spider-Man film ever made. Spider-Man (2002) was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $800 million at the box office.

The Amazing Spider-Man original custom wallpaper HD Link🔻 pic.twitter.com/8eo5y46S72 — Marvel HD+ (@MarvelHDgifs) October 12, 2021

(2004) and Spider-Man

(2007) were both also successful, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time.

(2012) was a reboot of the franchise, and while it didn’t match the success of Raimi’s Spider-Man films, it was still a solid entry in the Spider-Man canon. The

(2014) was less well-received, but it did introduce Spider-Man’s greatest villain, the Green Goblin.

(2017) was a return to form for the franchise, and is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man film since Raimi’s Spider-Man

(2002). Spider-Man: Far From Home

(2019) is the most recent Spider-Man film, and while it was overshadowed by the events of Avengers: Endgame

(2019), it is still a great Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man is one of the greatest superhero franchises of all time, and with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Fans of Spider-Man will

the Spider-Man will continue to grow. The Spider-Man franchise is one of the most successful superhero franchises of all time, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Spider-Man is a character that has been around for over 50 years, and in that time he has starred in some of the greatest superhero films ever made.

The Spider-Man franchise began with Spider-Man (2002), directed by Sam Raimi. Spider-Man was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $800 million at the box office.