What is the expected release date for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2?The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 7, 2022. The release was delayed from an earlier date due to a pandemic called COVID-19. There is also a female-focused spin-off film in development.
What is the star cast?
- Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man: A teenager with spider-like abilities.
- Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man: A disheveled version of the hero and a mentor to Miles.
- Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman: A superhero from another dimension.
- Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman
What will Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 be about?Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might have seen Miles's new Spider-People friends return to their realities, but that does not mean he cannot still communicate with them between dimensions. In the sequel, Gwen and Miles will talk a lot. They might even get back together in this movie. We know that Amy Pascal said there is a cut scene where they are together. This story will be about Spider-Man and Spider-Woman. But if it is a multiversal story, there will be other versions too. There are Spider-People to choose from. We already have Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, Penni Parker, and the older Peter Parker voiced by Jake Johnson. But there is also another Spider-Man 2099 too. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller want to see other characters in future movies. These include Cindy Moon, who was bitten by the radioactive spider that gave Peter his powers. They also want to see Spider-Punk. music.
