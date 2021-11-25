What is the expected release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home?Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the United States on December 17, 2021. It is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There is a new Spider-Man movie coming out soon.
What is the expected star cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home?
- Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man:
- Zendaya as MJ: Parker’s classmate and girlfriend. Her full name is Michelle Jones.
- Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange:
- Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds: Parker’s best friend. Batalon lost 102 pounds (46 kg) for his role in this film.
- Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan: The head of security for Stark Industries and former driver and bodyguard of Tony Stark who looks after Parker.
- Marisa Tomei as May Parker: Parker’s aunt.
- J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell: Parker’s teacher.
- Benedict Wong as Wong: A Master of the Mystic Arts and Strange’s mentor and friend.
- ·Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro:
- Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus:
- Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin:
- Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko / Sandman:
- Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors / Lizard:
- Angourie Rice as Betty Brant,
- Parker’s classmate and Leeds’ ex-girlfriend;
- Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Jason Ionello,
- Parker’s classmate;
- Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson,
- Midtown School of Science and Technology’s gym teacher
- J. K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, the host of TheDailyBugle.net.
What is the expected plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home?Before the first teaser trailer came out in August, viewers did not know what to expect. They only knew that they would see Peter Parker dealing with the aftermath of Far From Home. In a mid-credits scene, it was revealed that Peter was being framed for the murder of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. This man recorded himself revealing Spider-Man’s true identity. However, once the trailer for the movie “No Way Home” was released on Aug. 23, it became clear that this movie would be about a spell Doctor Strange cast to make people forget Spider-Man’s identity. This had big Multiversal consequences! So if the title is about Peter running away to protect himself and his family, or on a bigger scale, he cannot get home to his universe, this is an ominous sign of how high the stakes are for Spider-Man.
About the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way HomeThen on November 16, the official trailer came out. It answered important questions. The villains entered Spider-Man’s world because of Peter Parker’s spell that he did wrong. They all fight Spider-Man and they all die. Peter, of course, doesn’t want to let these strangers die. They owe him nothing and he would like to help them. Related post: Mission Impossible 7: All Information Related to it Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast
