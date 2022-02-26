Spider-Man is back in an all-new action and adventure! No Way Home finds Spider-Man trying to save the world from a powerful new villain, but he can’t do it alone. He’ll need the help of his friends and allies to take this enemy down. If you’re a fan of Spider-Man, then you won’t want to miss this exciting new comic book series!

Spiderman had been making waves as one of Marvel’s most notable characters. With the success that emerged after Tom Holland took on this role and his own persona in “No Way Home,” it is clear why so many fans have come to love him just like they do now! After opening up the portal to the multiverse, the film brought together some of the most iconic supervillains and Spidermen in one place- Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Charlie Cox talked about sneaking into theatre

In an interview with Radio Times, the 39- year-old actor flashed back getting calls and texts from people after witnessing the great reaction in theatres for the movie. Wanting to witness the moment physically, the actor chose to sneak into a screening as he narrated,” My nephew sent me a recording of everyone applause. So I slid into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor”.

However, things didn’t turn out as the actor hoped as he said,” unhappily, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!”. uncovering that he was disappointed, Cox continued,” my wife was with me and she was recording me because it’d be enjoyable to have that moment of everyone applause, and also. tumbleweed!”The actor was first presented as Matt Murdock in the show Daredevil and is anticipated to make a comeback in the coming MCU ventures.

Why do people like Spider-Man: No Way Home?

There are many reasons why people like Spider-Man: No Way Home. One reason is that the characters are very relatable. The characters are easy to connect with, and viewers can understand their motivations. Additionally, the action scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home are well done and exciting to read. Finally, the movie has an interesting plot that keeps viewers engaged until the end. All of these factors combine to make Spider-Man: No Way Home one of Marvel’s most popular instalments.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

What are Spider-Man qualities?

Spider-Man is a superhero who is known for his Spider-Sense, his Spider-Clones, and his web-shooters. He has the ability to climb walls and shoot webs. He is also known for his acrobatic skills. Spider-Man is an iconic superhero, and he has been popular for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic reviews Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Rotten Tomatoes approval rating is impressive, with an average score of 7.9/10 based on 391 reviews! The review reads The diverse, engaging universe of Spider-Man continues to grow with No Way Home. The film is larger than life and more exciting than ever before!

“Pete Hammond of Deadline Hollywood praised Watts’s direction and wrote that the movie is ‘a priceless trio’ with Zendaya, Holland Batalon as well as various villains who pop in for appearances. He said it has been years since he last saw something this pure fun.” Peter Debruge of Variety praised the performances in this film and felt that it provides enough resolution for two decades worth Spider-Man adventures, so audience members who have tuned out will be rewarded with reentry into these characters’ stories.

Ultimately, Benjamin Lee of The Guardian rated the film 3 out of 5 stars, praising Watts for “bringing back many of the villains from the previous Spider-Man universes, delivering a thrilling, well-choreographed adventure that should appeal to a wide audience this Christmas,” but noting that the script “lacks the expected fizz, that sense of shaggy fun trying to break through a more robotic plot.”Brian Lowry of CNN praised the humour in the film and wrote, “What is immediately apparent, though, is that the movie was made to be savoured and enjoyed. And that will no doubt include whoops and hollers from appreciative fans in the theatre, as Spider-Man reveals its secrets and, more than likely, shows off its legs.”