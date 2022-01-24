Spider-Man: No Way Home is a gripping tale of heroism and loss. When Spider-Man’s loved ones are kidnapped, he must race against the clock to save them. With time running out, Spider-Man must use all of his skills to overcome his enemies and make sure that no one pays the ultimate price. This is a must-watch for any Spider-Man fan!

Spider-Man: No Way Home secures sixth place on the list of highest-earning films of all time

Yes, it’s true Spider-Man: No Way Home has left its mark on the box office. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters ‘Jurassic World’ ($1.67 billion) and ‘The Lion King’ ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). Columbia Pictures is projecting a $13.5 million gross for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ over its sixth weekend at the domestic box office.

What’s the talk going on?

Variety says, After practically redefining the rules of the pandemic era box office, the mega-hit MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) entry is finally beginning to wind down its theatrical run. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($858 million) are likely out of reach at this point, “though Spidey could claw its way past ‘Avatar’ ($760 million) when all is said and done,” declares Variety.

Why Spider-Man: No Way Home is so much loved?

The film has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s an incredibly emotional, resonant movie that hits all the right buttons,” said Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend. He added, “There are some huge twists and turns in the third act that I genuinely didn’t see coming, and it left me feeling completely devastated.

Tom Holland also gave his all to the role. Spider-Man: Far From Home was really fun and lighthearted, but this is my chance to show people that I can do more than just comedy,” Holland said in an interview with Collider about playing Spider-Man in a more serious tone.

What did critics say?

IGN awarded the film a score of nine out of ten, saying that “No Way Home is a brilliantly crafted Spider-Man movie that balances thrilling action with heartfelt emotion.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a gripping tale of heroism and loss, with Tom Holland giving an emotionally charged performance as the titular wallcrawler. The film features some huge twists and turns in the third act, leaving audiences devastated,” said Joelle Monique of Black Girl Nerds. This isn’t your average Spidey flick – it’s dark, gritty, and will leave you on the edge of your seat. Deadline Hollywood praised Watts’s direction and wrote, “Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon are a priceless trio, and the various villains and ‘others’ who pop in and out make this pure movie fun of the highest order. Fans will be in heaven”. The Times gave the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying that it was “As satisfying to watch as it is perilous to discuss”, and described it as “a dynamite blast of smarty-pants postmodernism that never once abandons its emotional core.”

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

What’s special about Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a brilliantly crafted Spider-Man movie that balances thrilling action with heartfelt emotion. The film features some huge twists and turns in the third act, leaving audiences devastated. This isn’t your average Spidey flick – it’s dark, gritty, and will leave you on the edge of your seat. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a must-see for any Marvel Universe fan.

The film starts off with a bang as Spider-Man races to save people from a burning building. From there, the story only gets more intense, culminating in an epic showdown between Spider-Man and his deadliest enemy yet. Tom Holland once again proves why he’s perfect for the role of Spider-Man, delivering thrilling action with heartfelt emotion. So, if still by any chance you missed watching the movie, watch out now. You are missing a really amazing spider-man film.