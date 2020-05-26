Spider-Man prevented Batman from existing in the Marvel Universe

We all know the origin story of Batman. When his parents were shot dead by an assailant, Bruce Wayne dedicated his life to becoming a superhero to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. But imagine if there had been a superhero in that alley that night that could have saved Bruce's parents. He would never have become Batman, would he? Well that's what happened everywhere, a Spiderman comic.

In 1996 The Amazing Spider-Man # 411, From writer Tom DeFalco and cartoonist Mark Bagley, Spider-Man by Ben Reilly, yes this was part of the clone saga, you can step in when you witness a heist. The assailant puts a frightened family, consisting of a mother, father, and son, at gunpoint to reach the woman's pearl necklace. Fortunately, Reilly can curl up the thief's hands and hit him in the jaw and they all survive.

Take a look at the relevant page below:



As you can see, it is no secret that this scene is based on the origins of Batman. The family has just left a movie theater, the mother wears pearls, and the father and son are very much like Thomas and Bruce Wayne. It's hard to see on this page, but the boy also sports the Bat symbol on his shirt. Clearly, DeFalco and Bagley were mocking Distinguished Competition here.

However, as comic book fans, it is our duty to dig deeper into this than necessary. Since this is so close to the beginnings of Batman, perhaps we can infer that Bruce Wayne exists in the Marvel universe, even if he is a native of New York, rather than Gothamite, but Ben Reilly saving his parents prevented him from following his more familiar path. . in the life. Instead, he was able to enjoy the pampered and happy existence that was denied to his DC counterpart. And all thanks to Spiderman.