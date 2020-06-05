Spider-Verse Star Doesn’t Know If Spider-Gwen Spinoff Is Still Happening

Hailee Steinfeld says she hasn't heard anything recently about the spin-off from the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directed by Spider-Gwen.

Spider verse star Hailee Steinfeld doesn't know if the Spider-gwen The spinoff movie is still going on. Sony has enjoyed a great deal of critical success with its Spiderman movies over the years, but none more than with 2018 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Even before the movie was released in theaters, the studio realized it had something special and gave both a sequel and spin-off a go-ahead. The last of those projects will revolve around several female web slingers, including Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen (after her introduction in the first Spider verse movie).

Since then, producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that the female Spider verse spin-off will include (at least) Cindy Moon aka. Silk and Jessica Drew aka. Spider-Woman, in addition to Gwen Stacy. Animation veteran Lauren Montgomery also reportedly (Voltron, Batman: year one) is set to direct the film, with Bek Smith (who did the production rewrite in Captain marvel) writing the script. However, there have been no major updates for some time, and even Steinfeld doesn't know anything about the current status of the project.

During a recent interview, ET Steinfeld asked if the Spider-gwen spin-off continues to move, to which she replied "Not that I know of, I'm not aware of these things." She continued saying "It's fun, because I feel like this is the time to solve it." referring to Hollywood being unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, before adding "But I think obviously everything has been delayed a bit. So there hasn't been much I've heard lately."

The pandemic is not the only factor that could be responsible for the lack of recent updates in the Spider-gwen cleave. Animated films take a long time to develop and it hasn't even been two years since the first Spider verse the movie came out with Sony fast-forwarding Spider-verse 2 For a launch in 2022, the female spinoff is likely to be a lower priority at the moment. It is also possible that Spider verse sequel directly configures the Spider-gwen spin-off, so the first thing happens first. Phil Lord, who co-wrote and produced the original Spider verse The movie, which previously scoffed at the sequel, has some big surprises, so it may include a quick introduction to characters like Silk and Spider-Woman before their team adventure with Gwen.

Meanwhile, Sony keeps busy developing several led by women. Spiderman projects on the live action side of Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. That includes what is supposed to be a Madame Web movie directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The defenders), in addition to the movie Jackpot written by Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim. Even the team-canceled movie of Silver Sable and Black Cat by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Silver black, has not been completely abandoned and could allegedly be transformed into a Disney + television show. Hopefully, it's not the only female superhero crossover at stake and the Spider-gwen spin-off will eventually see the light of day.

Source: ET

