spielberg-has-written-black-characters-into-his-‘west-side-story’-remake

(CNN) Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg is taking steps to promote more diversity and inclusion in Hollywood by adding multiple Black characters to his remake of the classic musical “West Side Story.”

Among the new characters introduced by Spielberg and the movie’s scriptwriter, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner, is Abe — a major role, which will be played by Broadway star Curtiss Cook.

Speaking to Britain’s Sun newspaper, Cook said adding a Black main character into the mix was more representative of the landscape of 1950s New York than that depicted in the original 1961 movie.

“In 1957, in New York City, there were a lot of Black people walking around,” he said. “But unfortunately, when they created the original version there weren’t a lot of Black people in it.”

He continued: “This time I think they decided to include the landscape as it really was. I’m so fortunate that I am the representation of it.”