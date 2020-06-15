Spike Lee apologizes after showing up to defend Woody Allen

During an interview broadcast Friday on New York City's 710 WOR program "In the Morning," Lee used Allen's example while speaking of the "culture of cancellation."

"I would like to say that Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and that this cancellation is not just Woody," said Lee, who was on the show to promote his new Netflix movie "Da 5 Bloods." "And I think when we look back on it, we'll see that, except for killing someone, I don't know if you can erase someone as if they never existed."

Lee referred to Allen as "a friend of mine" and "a fellow Knick fan" and added, "So I know he's going through it right now."

Allen was considered "canceled" because his estranged daughter Dylan Farrow, 34, long alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 1992 when he was 7 years old.