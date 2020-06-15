Spike Lee apologizes after showing up to defend Woody Allen

During an interview broadcast Friday on New York City's 710 WOR program "In the Morning," Lee used Allen's example while speaking of the "culture of cancellation."
"I would like to say that Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and that this cancellation is not just Woody," said Lee, who was on the show to promote his new Netflix movie "Da 5 Bloods." "And I think when we look back on it, we'll see that, except for killing someone, I don't know if you can erase someone as if they never existed."
Lee referred to Allen as "a friend of mine" and "a fellow Knick fan" and added, "So I know he's going through it right now."
Allen was considered "canceled" because his estranged daughter Dylan Farrow, 34, long alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 1992 when he was 7 years old.
Allen has consistently denied the charge and was not charged. Investigators concluded at the time that Dylan Farrow had not been abused, according to The New York Times, which covered custody proceedings after Allen filed for custody of his three children with Mia Farrow in 1992.
Lee's comments were not well received, and the filmmaker turned to Twitter to write, "I deeply apologize. My words were incorrect."
"I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence," the tweet said. "Such treatment causes real harm that cannot be minimized. -Really, Spike Lee."
In March, the publisher Hachette Book Group faced criticism after the announcement that one of its divisions, Grand Central Publishing, would publish Allen's memoir titled "Apropos of Nothing."
Hachette canceled his plans to publish the book in the wake of the backlash, but it was published by Arcade Publishing.