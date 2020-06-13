Spike Lee defends Woody Allen against cancellation of culture

Filmmaker Spike Lee is speaking for Woody Allen, saying he is not a fan of the "cancellation culture" stemming from the #MeToo movement.

Lee, whose new drama "Da 5 Bloods" has just been released on Netflix, told Len Berman and Michael Riedel in 710 WOR's "In The Morning", "I would like to say that Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and this Canceling is not just Woody and when we look back we will see that, except killing someone, you cannot erase someone as if they never existed. Woody is a friend of mine … and I know he is going through it right now. "

Speaking of the recent protests, Lee said, "What inspires me is that people are marching all over Earth for this god on the issue of black lives." . . There is definitely something in the air. . . people unite, people want police reform, people want justice and I think we are in a special moment in the United States "