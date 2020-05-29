Spike Lee Refuses To Go To Reopened Movie Theaters, Offers Terrible Warning To Those Who Do

Spike Lee is not playing. The director was recently asked about going back to theaters or sporting events and says he is not ready to go. Most of North America is in the process of reopening business, although not everyone is really excited yet. Lee is definitely not ready for everything to open again. The major movie theater chains hope to reopen in July, although anything could happen right now. Still, Spike Lee will not be online to see Christopher Nolan Beginning the opening day

The world has been turned upside down by our current events. Schools are closed, businesses are closed, people are unemployed, and there is a general feeling of uncertainty about just about everything right now. The entertainment industry has been greatly affected by current events with the closing of movie theaters, along with major Hollywood productions. When asked about preparing to return to work, Spike Lee had a fairly forceful answer. He had this to say.

"They're not going to do anything until the shot. I know I won't go to the movies. I know I won't go to a Broadway show. I know I won't go to Yankee Stadium. Corona is ab * tch. Corona isn't playing. If you fuck, you're going to die, you're going to die. I'm not ready to go. "

Spike Lee has his Vietnam war drama Da 5 Bloods set to debut on Netflix in June and he doesn't know when he will be working on another movie set again. Currently, the director has yet to "see a workable solution" on how to make everything safe to return to business as usual. Lee is not alone, as many people feel the same way. He explains.

"How are you going to do a love scene or an intimate scene? I mean, are you going to do a remote movie like Saturday Night Live? I don't know how you do it. So, we're on Pause now."

When asked in April about movie theaters that were likely to open at the time, Spike Lee did not hold back. "Open movie theaters now? Hell to Da Naw". Lee said. Then he stated, "I have a lot more movies to make, not Rollin 'Da Dice Wit' # Da Only Life that I got. TESTS. TESTS AND TESTS OF MO '. Right now, more and more states are starting to ease the restrictions, but Spike Lee doesn't seem to mind.

Much of the world is divided on how to handle our current situation. While many are completely ready to go back to work, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, and the beach, there are many who prefer to wait until the number of cases begins to equalize or decrease. So far, the cities that have opened up are already starting to see new waves. Perhaps Spike Lee is right about this. The interview with Lee was originally conducted by Vanity Fair.