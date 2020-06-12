Spike Lee says & # 39; Gone with the Wind & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Birth of a Nation & # 39; & # 39; should be seen & # 39;

Legendary film director Spike Lee told "The View" on Friday that films like "Gone With the Wind" that have been criticized for his portrayals of African-Americans should remain accessible to the public.

"Well, ironically, [Lee's 2018 movie] & # 39; BlacKkKlansman & # 39; begins with one of the most famous shots in all of cinema: the scene where Scarlett O & # 39; Hara walks between the dead and the wounded after the great battle in the Civil War. " Lee said.

"I think that should be seen," added Lee. "I think you should see one of the most racist movies ever, 'DW Griffith's Birth of a Nation'. I show that movie in my class. I'm a tenured professor at New York University … I show "Birth of a nation" ""

Lee's comments came days after streaming service HBO Max released "Gone with the Wind" before indicating that it would be returned to the service with additional context surrounding its racial content.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg recently rejected HBO's decision, as well as Paramount's cancellation of the reality show "COPS."

"Personally, I think if you put things in a historical context, because if you start putting out all the movies … you will have to put out all the blaxploitation movies because they don't represent us the right way," Goldberg said. "That's a list. very long movie. "

"If you put, before showing the movie, 'Listen, this was filmed when things were different, and we don't, you know, we don't do this anymore', that's what you have to put in context, she added. "And I think with & # 39; Police & # 39 ;, listen, if they balance the people they arrest, if they arrested everyone, if they make it widespread, white, yellow, brown, if everyone is being arrested, they can have & # 39; Police & # 39 ;. & # 39;

"It feels like it's a bunch of black people all the time. I'm just saying."

Goldberg has a tenuous link to "Gone with the Wind." In 1991, she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Ghost." Goldberg was the second African American woman to win an Academy Award for her performance. The first, Hattie McDaniel, won the same award 51 years earlier for her performance as Mammy's slave in "Gone with the Wind."