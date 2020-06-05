Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Poster Advocates For Social Justice

Spike Lee's new war drama Da 5 Bloods, which will be released on Netflix on June 12, has a new poster that advocates for social justice.

Spike Lee's next Netflix movie Give 5 Bloods has a new poster that advocates for social justice. On June 12, Spike Lee's new war drama Give 5 Bloods hit Netflix. The film tells the story of four African American Vietnam War veterans who returned to the jungle to find the remains of their squad leader, Norman (Chadwick Boseman), and to potentially find the gold that helped them bury them. The movie recently released a poster that coincides with Memorial Day, and after the recent spike in Black Lives Matter protests, Give 5 Bloods & # 39; The new poster has a relevant and powerful message.

On twitter, Leeward tweeted a new poster of Give 5 Bloods, who simply has a raised fist, with a soldier's hat placed above the fist, with the words "Our fight is not in Vietnam!" about that. Highlighting not only the current fight for social justice, but also how the film sheds light on black soldiers fighting in Vietnam while people like Martin Luther King were being killed in the United States. Next to the poster, Lee writes: "Now our fight is for social justice, plus too many problems to list right now in time and space." Check out the poster below:

Considering the social comments in Lee's previous movies, as well as his upcoming Give 5 BloodsThis new poster is not a surprise, and it makes perfect sense. Lee has not remained silent during these dark times as he released a "horrifying" video showing how relevant his 1989 film is Do the right thing it remains. When a still photo of Give 5 Bloods Launched earlier this year, Lee explained how the story of black men fighting for America inspired him to do Give 5 Bloods, and this appears in the trailer for the movie when the Boseman character says: "We have been dying for this country from the beginning." It is incredibly appropriate that Lee & # 39; s Give 5 Bloods It will launch at a time like this, as it could serve as a history lesson for some, and an ongoing way to fight for social justice through film, as the new poster demonstrates.

