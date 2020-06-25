Splash Mountain, a Disney trip based on a controversial movie, will be "completely reinvented"





The trip on the record channel, which is based on the controversial 1946 film "Song of the South", is going nowhere. Instead, it will be reprized to star in the characters in the 2009 animated film, "The Princess and the Frog," which features Disney's first black princess.

Splash Mountain has been a mainstay in Disney ( DIS ) parks since its inception in 1989. New ride changes will be implemented at Disneyland Park in California and Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.

The move comes amid fans urging Disney to retheme Splash Mountain due to racial stereotypes of the film on which it is based. Best known for the song "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah," "Song of the South," has been criticized for its stereotypical and offensive depictions of African-Americans, as well as for a romantic glimpse of the anteroom of the South. .

The film is so controversial that Disney has locked it in for decades, even keeping it out of the extensive library of its new streaming service, Disney +.