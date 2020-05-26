SPOILER: Update on plans for the best WWE NXT star to make the main roster | Newsdio

The latest on what WWE has planned for WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has come out.

It was first reported by Dave Meltzer On Monday Riddle will be moving to the main roster soon, but at the time, it was not known what brand it would be used on.

Pwinsider.com reports that Riddle is targeting the SmackDown brand. It was noted that WWE has been planning to upload it to the main roster since before WrestleMania 36 in April. However, WWE officials put those plans on hold after the event.

WWE then decided to follow through on his plans for Riddle several weeks ago. Therefore, Riddle is slated to end his NXT career here soon.

Riddle is slated to participate in a cage fight against Timothy Thatcher with WWE Hall of Fame member Kurt Angle as the special referee on Wednesday's episode of NXT on the US network. USA

It remains to be seen whether this will be Riddle's final match on NXT, as he could work on future shows until the plans that NXT officials have for him are finalized.

This contest comes after their story began a few weeks ago when they released the NXT Tag Team titles to Imperium. Thatcher abandoned Riddle during the game and they had a singles match later that night.