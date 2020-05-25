[SPOILERS] He will reportedly be the MCU's main X-Men villain

the X Men They'll hit the MCU in the not-too-distant future, and while they haven't revealed their plans yet, you can bet Marvel has some great ideas on how to best utilize the mutant super-team in the franchise. A new rumor, for example, may reveal the great evil of Marvel's X movies, and it's someone fans should be glad to finally see expiring on the big screen.

Scooper Mikey Sutton claims, via The Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel, that the plot of the second MCU X-Men movie has already been plotted. You will see the team travel to the Wild Land where they will fight Sauron. Ka-Zar and Shanna the She-Devil are said to be featured in this film as well. However, dinosaur-shaped Dr. Karl Lykos will not be the real villain here, as there is an even greater evil that moves the strings behind the scenes.

According to the information revealed in the video, which you can see by following the link at the bottom of the page, the villain in the shadows will be none other than Mister Sinister. It is said that it was he who made Lykos a pterodactyl in the first place. So it seems like the second X-Men movie will be where Sinister, aka Nathaniel Essex, makes his MCU debut.

Click to enlarge

The fact that Marvel was taking on Sinister would make many fans happy, as Fox had been teasing his arrival at his own franchise for years, but never managed to adapt it before the Disney purchase. Likewise, though, you don't want to be dropped in the first movie without being over the top, as he's a villain who deserves something at stake.

It will surely be a while before we meet the X Men themselves in the MCU, but certain elements of Universe X will be introduced very soon, as soon as The hawk and the winter soldier, for example.