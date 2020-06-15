Spongebob gay pants? Nickelodeon just reinforced that theory

The network included a photo of the beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pride Month.
"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and its allies this month and every month," the tweet read.
#SpongeBobIsGay began to be a trend, since many decided that the tweet was the confirmation of the character's sexuality.
Due in part to his close relationship with best friend Patrick Star, the internet had long ago decided that SpongeBob was gay.
But the show's creator Stephen Hillenburg rejected speculation about the characters' relationship and sexuality in 2005.
Hillenburg died in 2018 at the age of 57 from complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS.
CNN has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.