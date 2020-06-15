Spongebob gay pants? Nickelodeon just reinforced that theory

The network included a photo of the beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pride Month.

SpongeBob appears in the tweet alongside actor Michael D. Cohen from "Henry Danger," who is transgender, and Avatar Korra, from "The Legend of Korra," who is bisexual.

"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and its allies this month and every month," the tweet read.

#SpongeBobIsGay began to be a trend, since many decided that the tweet was the confirmation of the character's sexuality.

Due in part to his close relationship with best friend Patrick Star, the internet had long ago decided that SpongeBob was gay.

But the show's creator Stephen Hillenburg rejected speculation about the characters' relationship and sexuality in 2005.

Hillenburg died in 2018 at the age of 57 from complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS.

"It has nothing to do with what we are trying to do," Hillenburg said, according to People magazine. "We never wanted them to be gay. I consider them almost asexual. We are just trying to be fun and this has nothing to do with the show."

CNN has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.

