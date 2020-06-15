Spongebob gay pants? Nickelodeon just reinforced that theory

The network included a photo of the beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pride Month.

SpongeBob appears in the tweet alongside actor Michael D. Cohen from "Henry Danger," who is transgender, and Avatar Korra, from "The Legend of Korra," who is bisexual.

"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and its allies this month and every month," the tweet read.

#SpongeBobIsGay began to be a trend, since many decided that the tweet was the confirmation of the character's sexuality.