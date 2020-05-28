SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit is the latest Apple Arcade game for fans

Apple



This story is part of CNET coverage of Apple Arcade, including the first exclusive looks we got on some of the service's new high-profile games.

Apple arcadeThe latest SpongeBob game: Patty Pursuit, bring back all your favorite characters and Easter eggs from the hit Nickelodeon show for another fun adventure. The infamous mini-villain Plankton pursues Krabby Patty's secret formula once again, and it's up to SpongeBob and his friends, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Gary the Snail and Mr. Crab, to stop him. Apple Arcade subscribers can play the new game (along with more than 120 others) on the platform later today, according to Apple.

SpongeBob fans will be excited to see that many of the show's basic items appear in Patty Pursuit. To steal the famous secret recipe, Plankton enlisted the help of his horde of cousins ​​introduced in season 3. The game also has Glove World's Glove Tunnel in season 5, the creepy Rock Bottom characters in season 1. , and everyone's favorite wounded fish, Fred ("My leg!").

With Apple arcadelaunch in September, Apple firmly bet your claim in the world of mobile games. The subscription games service costs $ 4.99 (£ 4.99, AU $ 7.99) per month and allows you to play more than 120 new and exclusive games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.