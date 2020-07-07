Sport jumps to the PPP bandwagon, but the big leagues pass

Rapper Ice Cube, Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and former boxing promoter Bob Arum led a cavalcade of sports leagues, federations, businesses, and teams that navigated a federal loan program designed to help small businesses cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data released Monday showed that hundreds of thousands of Paycheck Protection Program beneficiaries in a wide range of industries, and sports-related companies were well represented. However, none of the top four sports leagues in North America, the NFL, NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball, were among the companies that applied, according to the data.

Big 3 Basketball LLC, a 3-in-3 basketball league based in Los Angeles and co-founded by Ice Cube, received $ 1.6 million and returned $ 700,000, Jeremy Watkins, a spokesman for the company, told The Associated Press. The remaining $ 600,000 was used to pay the coaches and players for this season and to ensure that the league can play its 2021 season, Watkins said.

At least four Major League Soccer teams took advantage of the PPP program, according to the data: DC United and Inter Miami were approved for loans in the range of $ 1 million to $ 2 million, while Orlando City and the Seattle Sounders applied for between $ 2 million and $ 5 million.

Because the federal government released the loan amounts into ranges, it was not possible to determine the exact amounts. The data showed that the companies that applied for and received loans, although some may not have ultimately taken the funds.

The National Women & # 39; s Soccer League, which made headlines last weekend after most players in the Challenge Cup tournament knelt during the national anthem, requested and received between $ 1 million and $ 2 million and reported that the money was used to support 213 employees.

An AP survey completed in May found that 32 U.S. Olympic sports organizations, about 70% of all federations, had applied for PPP loans. Among those on the government's data list are the US Figure Skating Association and US Softball, which did not respond to the survey.

Requests for federal money shattered America's long tradition of not depending on taxpayers to fund the pursuit of Olympic medals. But, as one official explained at the time, “The sports organizations we work closely with are feeling a pain in revenue. And it's immediate. "

Under the PPP, Congress created $ 659 billion in low-interest loans that will be forgiven if employers use the money for payroll, rent and similar expenses. With about $ 130 billion unclaimed when the application deadline closed June 30, Congress extended the program until August 8.

The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date because the Trump administration has declined to reveal details about loans below $ 150,000. That secret sparked a lawsuit by news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Data provided Monday showed that a large portion of the NASCAR and IndyCar teams were approved for substantial loans. It is unclear which teams accepted the funds, but the list showed numerous teams that were approved for a loan. NASCAR data showed that championship-winning teams Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway Racing were approved, as were Richard Petty Motorsports, Jimmie Johnson Racing, Kyle Busch Motorsports, and Jeff Gordon Inc.

At IndyCar, almost all full-time teams were approved for a loan. The list did not include Team Penske, which was probably considered too large an organization to qualify.

The loans also went beyond career teams. Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania was approved for a loan between $ 350,000 and $ 1 million.

According to the data, three of boxing's biggest promotion companies requested between $ 350,000 and $ 1 million to ease the pain of the sport's prolonged layoff. In addition to Arum's Top Rank company, Mayweather Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, led by former world champions Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya, were also approved for loans.

With the close of their seasons, more than a dozen minor league baseball teams appeared on the PPP charts. One of the most prominent was DeWine Seeds-Silver Dollar Baseball, partly owned by the Governor of Ohio. The company owns the North Carolina-based Asheville Tourists, bought by the Mike DeWine family in 2010 and run by their son, Brian DeWine. The team received between $ 150,000 and $ 350,000, according to the data.

At least four of the smaller college sports conferences and the Sugar Bowl, home of one of the college game's soccer galas, also applied for loans. The Big South Conference, Conference USA, Southland Conference and Big Sky Conference listed fewer than two dozen full-time employees, according to the data.