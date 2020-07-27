Sports agent criticizes Mike Dikta for comments on the national anthem: "The racism behind the false patriotism is still racism"

A prominent sports agent criticized Mike Dikta, an NFL legend, on social media Sunday after the former Chicago Bears coach said players who do not represent the national anthem should leave the United States.

Dikta told TMZ Sports: "If you can't respect our national anthem, get out of the country. This is how I feel. Of course, I am out of fashion, so I'm just going to say what I feel."

David Mulugheta, president of Athletes First, representing Aaron Rodgers, Derwin James, and Earl Thomas, among others, disagreed with Dikta's comments.

"This doesn't surprise me at all. Mike Dikta traded his helmet for a white hood as soon as he retired from football. The racism behind the false patriotism is still racism," he tweeted in response to a separate tweet from the former coach of NBA Stan Van Gundy.

Mulugheta later added that he agreed that respecting the flag was not racism.

"I totally agree … and the sun is hot. They also have nothing to do with people kneeling during the hymn. "

Ditka's comments came after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees initially said he would never agree that anyone disrespected the flag, but after he received a huge reaction from the Fans and players across the league, Brees changed his stance on the subject. Other athletes have voiced their opinions on the matter in light of recent events, largely sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Since then, players across the sports spectrum have knelt during the national anthem or issued a message of social justice before the leagues restarted amid a pandemic.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.