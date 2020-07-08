Sports are playing again, but it may be better to stay out.

Don't get me wrong, I miss sports. I have been watching soccer played in Germany and have even played baseball in South Korea, and now the major sports leagues in the United States are calling me and many others.

If you take a look at the world around us, we are having a moment of apprehension right now. More than 130,000 people have died of coronavirus in the United States. The virus can have long-term effects on those who survive it. The cases are skyrocketing.

Normal life is back on hold.

It's hard not to be a little wary of whether sports can make it to 2020 and wonder if we're kidding ourselves into thinking that the coronavirus won't have a major impact on current attempts to play again. Is it worth the risk?

The National Women's Soccer League was the first team sports league to return to the field. Less a team.

When six players and some staff members were infected with Covid-19, the Orlando Pride withdrew from the league event, a tournament that will end later this month.

Major League Soccer starts tonight and will have its tournament without a team, FC Dallas, because at least 10 players and one staff member tested positive.

Players from all leagues have been testing positive. In many professional team sports, it is difficult to follow the guidelines of health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with players close to each other in practices and side by side in games.

The leagues have established their own protocols for team activities and, in several cases, players will live in hotels near where they play. They will compete without fans and in less staffed stadiums on game day. Still, you should know that more athletes are going to hire Covid-19.

Every day it seems like he brings another report from someone who can't or doesn't want to play.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson wants to close his career with a record eighth championship. He will be granted a waiver to make the playoffs after missing races because he tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

This week alone, the WNBA announced that seven of its 144 players were positive. One of the league's 12 teams did not arrive in Bradenton, Florida, home of the league's "bubble" on Monday. Indiana fever delayed their trip "with great caution due to CDC's close contact self-care requirements." The team has two players who have Covid-19.

The NHL, which will reportedly play in two Canadian cities, has had positive results for 35 of 396 players.

Major League Baseball teams are in their home cities, train before the season starts in about two weeks, and the league says players and coaches undergo testing every other day. But at the end of the day, unlike the other leagues that will resume soon, the players go home.

Some players won't even risk it.

At least eight MLB players have said they will stay home. One was Nick Markakis of the Braves, who on Monday said he had recently spoken on the phone with teammate Freddie Freeman, who tested positive. Markakis said it didn't sound good.

The way Freeman was dealing with a high fever, Markakis had three children, and the uninspiring idea of ​​playing in empty stadiums was enough to convince the 36-year-old outfielder that it's better to stay home this year.

MLB plans for each team to play home games at their current stadiums and start the postseason just in time. The 60-game season will hardly feel meaningful as a group of teams will be out of the playoff chase after a few weeks, and injuries and positive tests will have a greater impact than a typical pennant chase.

Yes, sports can be uplifting in difficult times. It has helped people heal. In 2001, the World Series powered a nation. And even though it was more than four years after Hurricane Katrina, the New Orleans Saints revitalized their hometown with a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Many of us align with our team, our tribe, and our winning side on the field can make us feel like winners in life.

But the number of people who test positive for the virus in this country has skyrocketed. Winning means making the country healthy.

With states reopened to different degrees, it is difficult to see a positive change in case numbers soon. An influential model forecast this week showed that perhaps more than 208,000 Americans will die in November, but the number could be much lower if almost everyone wears a mask.

Shorter seasons, empty stadiums, games without all its stars will make this a season to remember, but not with the same love. It is only an asterisk year. Everything counts but nothing counts.