Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Kate Bock recalls her first appearance in the magazine: "I was shaking."

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Bock is officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl.

The Canadian model, who has made eight consecutive appearances in the magazine, teamed up with Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders for the 2020 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which debuted on Monday morning. The trio was photographed in November by veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai in Bali.

Additionally, women will appear on their own individual covers.

The 27-year-old made her debut in the SI swimsuit in 2013. But she insisted that this year's theme is very special, as it is celebrated for its diversity. Bock spoke to Fox News about being sizzling on the cover, how she stays fit bikini-ready all year, and how she gets through tough times.

Fox News: What was it like filming with Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders in Bali?

Kate Bock: In fact, I know them both pretty well, so it was really nice to be filming with them. It was just one of those amazing experiences that happened in a beautiful and magical place. It was surreal to join. It was just one of those days that passed smoothly. I could not have asked for a better experience throughout the entire process.

Fox News: Your relationship with SI Swimsuit started in 2013. How was it discovered by the magazine?

Bock: I first met them in 2012. I just remember meeting [editor] MJ [Day] and talking about our hopes, dreams and goals while telling jokes. We really got along and it was a very good feeling. I remember receiving the call that was reserved to appear in the problem. I was in the car with my cousin and my sister. I think I started screaming. I had to stop because I was shaking and I didn't know what to do with myself * laughs *.

Then I was able to shoot my first number. Then I beat Rookie of the Year and I really couldn't believe that. Eight years have passed, which is crazy. I have traveled all over the world: Easter Island, Costa Rica, Blackberry Farm in Tennessee and now Bali. It has been an incredible journey. But finally winning the cover feels like a huge reward.

Fox News: The 2020 theme is celebrated as the most diverse IS theme. How important is it to introduce and celebrate women of all shapes, sizes, and skin tones in a magazine like SI?

Bock: It's a really cool thing to see over the years: how much more and more diverse [the magazine] is every year. It highlights all the different forms of beauty: skin color, body type. Every time we go out to [promote the topic] the girls are always very excited to meet us. And these girls are very excited because they feel represented. They can analyze this problem and find someone who looks like them, someone they can also relate to. They can be seen in this magazine.

You could be anyone in the world and introduce yourself for a chance to be in the magazine. You can be any body type, any style, really, anyone in the world. And it's worth it when you see how excited and excited these girls feel because you can really relate to each person.

Fox News: You are an avid fitness fanatic. How is your exercise routine?

Bock: Oh definitely, health and fitness. I know that during the quarantine, many people have been struggling to get motivated and go outside. But what I really found useful was just going out, whether it be walking my dog ​​or taking a walk for fresh air, it all helps. Getting on a treadmill is also great or just doing a little yoga. And the Internet makes it easy to find routines you can do from home.

I really find that exercising, moving my body, making my blood flow helps my physical support, but also my mental health. And feeling good about myself keeps me more inspired and connected to myself and my goals. So I don't get stuck or lose myself in the times we're living in now.

Fox News: As for healthy eating, what's in your fridge?

Bock: I eat eggs every day for breakfast. I always like to have grilled chicken cooked in the fridge that you can toss into a salad. It is an easy meal to carry. Like a lot of salmon, fish, and sometimes a steak for dinner. Definitely lots of berries and almond butter, those are my classics.

Fox News: On your cheat day, what's on your plate?

Bock: Oh, I love a burger. I also love pad thai. Thai food is my favorite, so I'll definitely splurge on a good Thai dish.

Fox News: How do you face the days when you feel insecure with yourself?

Bock: I think that happens to everyone. No matter what, it's only part of life, it happens to everyone. I definitely think it is very helpful to have a very good group of brides that you can contact. Have family and loved ones you can turn to to encourage them. I think you are having a really good group of people who, no matter how you look, no matter how you are, are always there to support you.

I find helping and talking to someone about not feeling well is very helpful. Then you will see that you are much stronger than you think, you will overcome this and this feeling will not last forever. You can make changes in your life, nothing is set in stone. And just knowing that helps me get through every day.

Fox News: Was there a time in your career when you felt like giving up because things were not going your way?

Bock: You know, I started modeling very young. I was 12 years old when I started. And then when I finished school, 17 years and 18 years old, I moved to Paris. That was a great change for me. I was never an overnight sensation. My success has been years of hard work and I have been doing it for a long time. I really had to put all my time and energy into my goals.

Yes, there were difficult times, but I also knew that I loved it so much. I love being creative and finding new ways to get inspired. And that's what I really appreciate about my work. Whether you are in front of the camera or not, you have the ability to be creative and embody different types of characters. There were times when I struggled and didn't feel good about myself. But I got over it because I loved what I was doing. And I think having people you can talk to when you're going through tough times just helps a lot. They help you overcome those challenges.

Fox News: You are originally from Canada. Are you surprised by any of your friends or family who go to tropical destinations and modeling swimsuits?

Bock: I'm from the west coast of Canada, so it's a little hotter here and we have our beaches. So it was definitely not new to me. I think my family found it funny how I do this when I was the athletic kid who played all sports.

Fox News: What is the message you expect women to receive when they first see the SI Swimsuit 2020 issue?

Bock: I really want you to see how we come in all kinds of bodies, all skins. We have something that everyone relates to. And if you can relate to me, I love sharing my recipes and workouts on social media so we can stay connected. I am grateful every time someone can follow my journey. But everyone has a different journey and a different story. Every woman on this subject is beautiful [and] has something different to offer. There are all kinds of beauty out there. I just hope everyone can find someone to connect with and connect with to discover their own beauty.