Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal reveals her summer-ready beach body on Instagram

Nina Agdal enjoys her fun in the sun.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recently took to Instagram where she proudly showed off her bikini body on the beach. According to the UK's DailyMail, Agdal has been going into confinement in the Hamptons with her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook.

The 28-year-old rocked in a gold and brown bikini as she posed on the sand with the ocean visible behind her.

In early June, Agdal celebrated his third anniversary with Brinkley Cook, 25, the son of Christie Brinkley, the cover girl for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"3 years later," captioned a photo of the couple. "Still on the beach. I keep drinking wine. Making jokes that no one else would find funny.

Agdal previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio before separating in 2017, the UK's DailyMail revealed. She was 25 years old at the time. The actor, 45, is currently dating model Camila Morrone, 23.

In 2018, Agdal went personal on Instagram and shared how a magazine once embarrassed her. In September 2019, the Danish star told Fox News that she wants to encourage her followers to embrace her curves and so-called blemishes, particularly on social media.

"It has definitely been very important for me to talk about it," Agdal said at the time. “A little over a year ago I had an incident in which a magazine came out and said it was too big for the magazine, the clothes and it was not the image they thought it was going to be. And that bothered me a lot, I hadn't talked about how I had been harassed or … embarrassed, in the industry. "

"And just me talking about it … [a] several women and fathers and mothers and girls are responding, saying, 'Thank you so much for being open about this, the fact that you're dealing with it.' & # 39 ;, Agdal recalled. "‘ I take care of this every day and hopefully you will just talk to try to make this world a better place in terms of bodily shame. "

"So if I can make a girl realize that since you're not a size zero, you're still as beautiful and perfect as you are, that brightens my day," she continued. “And moms come up to me and say,‘ Thank you very much. I have a daughter and the fact that you're talking about this and changing your perspective on it. That's really important. "That's just great."

Agdal admitted that despite being a coveted model, some days are easier than others when it comes to feeling safe.

"Some days I wake up and I feel depressed and I don't feel good about myself," she explained. "I think it's okay too. And then, on other days, I'm … fun and happy, Nina. But I think it comes from many years of knowing myself, doing what feels good, taking care of myself and practicing it every day. And talking to yourself in a different way.

"You really just need to stop when you do and say,‘ You know what? This is not OK. I wouldn't talk to anyone like that, why am I talking to myself like that? "He shared." But having said that, there are days when I want to get into a hole and I don't feel good about myself … then I go out to the other side and say: 'OK, let's go find him. . "