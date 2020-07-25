Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes poses for the 2020 edition four months after giving birth

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Hoopes proudly posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just four months after giving birth to her first child.

The 29-year-old, who appeared seven times in the magazine, appears in the 2020 issue currently on the newsstands. Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock were selected as the coveted cover girls.

The Pennsylvania native, who is now a proud mother of George Pallela, made her SI swimsuit debut in 2014. And although she was cautious at first to wear a skimpy bikini, Hoopes has no regrets. In fact, she hopes her looks will encourage new moms to proudly flaunt their bodies and celebrate their supposed blemishes.

Hoopes spoke to Fox News about what it was like to pose for the SI Swimsuit shortly after giving birth, how she physically prepared for filming, how motherhood changed her for the better, and her reaction to seeing the sizzling snapshots for the first time.

Fox News: You posed for the SI swimsuit four months after giving birth. How nervous were you

Samantha Hoopes: You know, being a model and making my body really my job, it was definitely a challenge to feel realigned to my body after birth. He had gained over 80 pounds. I weighed over 200 pounds. I never had extra weight like that. I had my freshman year 15 when I was in college * laughs * but other than that I've been very lucky. But actually, it was really liberating for me. I wanted to make sure I got my message across to other women who were struggling after going through such a dramatic change.

And look, your body undergoes a major change. You are gaining weight, your skin is stretched, I have stretch marks. My butt got bigger, I had no idea my butt was going to get bigger * laughs *. Everything got bigger. But Sports Illustrated never pushed me to be something I wasn't. And I'm thankful for that because after you have a child, the only thing that really matters is your baby. The things that mattered to me seven years ago no longer matter to me.

Fox News: How has motherhood changed you?

Hoops: This new chapter I'm in: This is the best chapter of my life. It has taught me to slow down and really enjoy life's moments, not just speed up anything. I look at life with more optimism. When I felt ready, I was motivated to get fit and healthy, not only for myself, but also for my son. So posing for SI was super liberating. And I just want other women to feel comfortable with their new bodies.

Fox News: So they didn't hesitate to put on a swimsuit four months after giving birth?

Hoops: I knew that people were going to have a lot to say. I remember I posted a video of the session and some said, "Are you pregnant?" But the reason I didn't want to take a year off and look better than before was because I wanted to be real. And this problem is about being real. When I was 22 years old, I strived to look and be perfect. But in reality, it is unattainable because there is no such thing. And they are so beautiful in your so-called defects. My stretch marks came because I brought life to this world. My body changed because I had my son. I'm proud of it.

I think the key is to be happy in that phase you are in in life, whatever phase you are in. You will never be happy if you fight yourself all the time, trying to look like something you are not. Now that I have my son, I would never want him to grow up and think that he has to change just to make others happy. That quest for happiness, yes, is easier said than done. But when you really get to that point where you really love and respect yourself, others will see the best parts of you.

Fox News: How was the filming?

Hoops: We went to Scrub Island. I was with my baby and he is a great traveler, thank God * laughs *. Before pregnancy, she knew all my angles when modeling. But this time, I felt a little bit unprepared. But on the day of filming, I was super pumped to go back. I couldn't believe she was back as a mother.

Even after having George, she couldn't believe she was a mother. I don't think he hit me yet. But the team and (editor) MJ (Day) make you feel very comfortable and cheer you on, even when you don't feel well. I was super bloated and still had my extra weight. I was worried about shooting from the side … but it was definitely exhilarating. And when I saw the photos, I said, "I don't care what others say."

Fox News: How did you physically prepare for filming?

Hoops: Just before filming, I went through my favorite vacation, which is Thanksgiving, because food is a bomb. And then I spent Christmas, which is like cakes and everything I couldn't say no to. Then it was time to prepare for filming. I did about 20 minutes of stair steppers (daily). I'm not good at cardio, I've never been a cardio girl. (The steps) really destroy you. It's really a mental thing on the step to keep going, you know?

But that's really the only way I could have lost a couple more pounds. And then just Pilates, strength training, things like that. I have a gym here in Los Angeles that I really love called Heart & Hustle. They really helped my muscles grow together again. ‘Because when you have a baby … your abdominal wall basically breaks and you have to put your muscles back together properly … So you don't want to rush. That is why I waited up to at least four months to start exercising. I was cleared (by my doctor) after a month, but I thought, “Yes, no, I'm not in a hurry. Why get fit now?

Fox News: What was your reaction to the photos?

Hoops: It definitely surprised me because they put me in incredible positions. And they ask you: "Do you want to retouch your photos?" I said, "I don't want them to be touched up." Because why should I try to pretend that I don't have something that I do have? And I am proud of my body. I am proud that I was able to have a baby. It is the most beautiful thing in the world, to see all that process. Why wouldn't I own my new body?

Fox News: You've been in a bathing suit IF seven times. What does the 2020 theme mean to you?

Hoops: I am next to inspire women who are all diverse. We have different origins. We have all different aspirations. This is very motivating for me because it unites us. And I really realized how strong women are, especially when women are together.

I just feel like we get inspired, we elevate ourselves and we really want to see ourselves succeed. And I think that is incredible and incredible. We all have our own stories, our own backgrounds, our own challenges that we have all been working to overcome. But now more than ever, meeting these women, coming together, sharing our stories, our goals and life purposes has been truly inspiring. Everything is really amazing.