Spotify gambled its future on podcasts. So the pandemic changed the way we listen

A year ago Spotify made a costly gamble, shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars to enter the podcast business. For a company that was not yet profitable, which lost more than $ 200 million that year, it was a bold move.

Then the coronavirus pandemic occurred and the consumption of podcasts changed immediately. Spotify noted drops in listeners who tuned in through their cars and portable devices, likely because they were no longer commuting to work. Meanwhile, listening time around activities like cooking, doing chores, and family time suddenly increased. There was also an increase in podcasts related to wellness and meditation.

That sudden change was not something the company had anticipated, and could have been worrisome, but Spotify's director of content and advertising business Dawn Ostroff said the streaming service is getting stronger despite the pandemic.

"I think once things get back to normal and people end up traveling again, the habits they are forming now will stay with them," Ostroff said. "It just gives them even more time to consume podcasts at different times and in different ways."

In an interview with Rachel Crane of CNN Business, Ostroff said that Spotify users have been listening to podcasts later than usual. They are also listening through more home devices, such as televisions and game consoles.

"What we have seen during the pandemic is that people are actually sitting and listening to podcasts in a group," Ostroff said. "It has become clear to us that there is a real opportunity in family consumption."

A bold bet

Spotify made its commitment to well-known podcasting last year when it acquired the Anchor podcast maker and producer Gimlet. In the financial statements, the company recognized those purchases as a risk, saying there was no guarantee that it could "generate enough revenue" to "offset the costs of acquiring them." The company continued to invest in podcasts in 2020, announcing in February that it was acquiring Bill Simmons' The Ringer, which owns dozens of podcasts.

Those costly acquisitions are beginning to pay off. About 19% of Spotify's monthly active users listen to podcasts, up from 16% in the last quarter, the company reported as part of its first-quarter earnings in April. Spotify said it reaches 286 million monthly active users, which translates to approximately 54.3 million podcast listeners.

Apple has long been the dominant player in podcast consumption, but Spotify is increasing in popularity among listeners. Ostroff said Spotify is "ahead of Apple" in more than 60 markets.

"That is quite significant because we have only been in the game for about two years," Ostroff said.

Podcasting in a pandemic

Despite the pandemic that changes people's daily lives, podcast consumption continues to grow across the industry. Chartable CEO Dave Zohrob said his podcast analytics company saw a 20% drop in consumption in early March for podcasts using the platform. But that bottomed out in late March and is now on the rise. Jonathan Gill, CEO of analytics company Backtracks, said its platform showed that overall listening increased 2.78% in March compared to February.

Anya Grundmann, NPR's senior vice president of programming, told CNN Business that the nonprofit media company saw volatility in listening during the pandemic, but also new growth. NPR's Coronavirus Daily podcast is its fastest growing podcast and podcasting overall is the "fastest moving growth line for NPR in the past five years," he said.

Podcasting "is increasingly the way that people spend time, try to educate themselves, try to be smarter, try to have company at a time when people are alone," added Grundmann.

& # 39; It is no longer just a side show & # 39;

For Spotify, the growth of the industry is great news.

The company continues to make large investments in podcasting. Last month, he signed one of the world's most popular podcasts, "The Joe Rogan Experience," for a multi-year exclusive license agreement. The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth more than $ 100 million.

"We feel like we need to have the number one podcaster on our platform to really be a winner in this medium," Ostroff said. "It doesn't seem like a risk to us because (Rogan) is a very important player in this space."

Marty Moe, president of Vox Media Studios, told CNN Business that the company's podcast consumption "has increased." Vox Media has more than 200 active programs on its podcast network.

Spotify's investment "validates what we've known for years," Moe said. "This is a medium that is no longer just a side show."

Ostroff said Spotify is seeing an increase in podcast creation, saying 150,000 new podcasts were made in March compared to February.

"Maybe we will make some of those podcast producers stay and continue creating content even after life resumes and we return to a somewhat normal existence," Ostroff said.