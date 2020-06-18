Spotify Welcomes Kim Kardashian West to the Podcast Family (What do you say, Apple?)

Spotify has just added a crown jewel to its treasure trove of podcast stars, signing an exclusive agreement with Kim Kardashian West for a show about wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform.

Spotify confirmed the deal, but declined to comment on the details of the partnership, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

KKW is a great achievement for Spotify, who for the past year has been in a tear for podcasting. It acquired Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast in 2019. Then in February Spotify bought The Ringer, Bill Simmons' sports and culture site that has more than 30 podcasts. His most recent hit was his exclusive agreement to present "The Joe Rogan Experience" one of the most popular podcasts in the world.

BIG PICTURE: Where's Apple? As Spotify embarks on a pod-hunting expedition, we haven't heard much from the No. 1 podcast platform, which appears to be rapidly losing ground to its smaller rival.

LONG TERM REPLACEMENT

Quaker Oats is finally Check out Aunt Jemima's brand and its racist logo.

It took 130 years.

When news of that decision emerged on Wednesday, other food brands were also incorporated: the Mars rice label. Uncle ben He said his visual identity is "evolving". (It is important to keep in mind the racism inherent in those titles of "Auntie" and "Uncle": they are honorifics that white southerners applied to older blacks, often servants, instead of "madam" or "mr")

Later in the day, Mrs. Butterworth, owned by Conagra, said it was also undergoing a "full brand and packaging review."

In the meantime, we can't help but notice all of the still-quite-racist logos and pets proliferating in the United States (staring at you, Washington Redskins. And you, Chiquita banana. And you, Nestle Eskimo Pie).

BREAKIN & # 39; 2: EXTREMIST BOOGALOO

We really, Really I wish this was a story about sloppy city youths battling a greedy real estate developer with his wit and the power of dance. But this is not the 1984 cult classic "Breakin & # 39; 2: Electric Boogaloo". This is a very different Boogaloo, decidedly non-electric.

The people of Boogaloo 2020 are less inclined to improvise funky heads than, for example, storing semi-automatic weapons for the impending American civil war.

A little history: The FBI says two men linked to the extremist Boogaloo movement are behind the murder of two law enforcement officers in California late last month.

Why Facebook participates: Facebook has a long and unflattering history of allowing extremist views and conspiracy theories to flourish on its platform, including the Boogaloo movement. Facebook said it had removed Boogaloo groups in which the suspects posted and was reviewing others associated with the movement.

Who is upset? Many people. But especially MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. In a nearly seven-minute monologue Wednesday morning, Scarborough gutted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whom he accused of raising billions of dollars in "promoting extremism." It was a very scorching tirade for that time in the morning. CNN Business's David Goldman has more.

Twitter has just launched a feature that allows you to create 140-second audio tweets, which he hopes will bring a "more human touch" to the platform.

But users were quick to point out what else it could bring – namely, abuse and disinformation that Twitter has already spent years trying (with varying success) to combat in regular text tweets.

A human touch is one thing, but a human voice with a Twitter megaphone has the potential to harm, but it is also very annoying.

RENT: STILL VERY DAMN HIGH, BUT …

Many people want to quit dodging right now. away from dense towns and expensive and small apartments, especially in places like San Francisco and New York.

That has created at least one potential economic advantage: City rents are falling as the "pandemic price" sets.

Last month, the top four most expensive cities San Francisco, New York, Boston and San José: Everyone saw rents for medium-sized one-bedroom apartments have decreased for a year, according to the Zumper apartment listing platform.

RELATED: Federal foreclosures and eviction moratoriums that would expire at the end of June will extend for two more months.

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly characterized the nature of Kim Kardashian West's Spotify podcast.