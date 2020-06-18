Spotify Welcomes Kim Kardashian West to the Podcast Family (What do you say, Apple?)

Spotify has just added a crown jewel to its treasure trove of podcast stars, signing an exclusive agreement with Kim Kardashian West for a show about wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform.
BIG PICTURE: Where's Apple? As Spotify embarks on a pod-hunting expedition, we haven't heard much from the No. 1 podcast platform, which appears to be rapidly losing ground to its smaller rival.
LONG TERM REPLACEMENT
It took 130 years.
Later in the day, Mrs. Butterworth, owned by Conagra, said it was also undergoing a "full brand and packaging review."
In the meantime, we can't help but notice all of the still-quite-racist logos and pets proliferating in the United States (staring at you, Washington Redskins. And you, Chiquita banana. And you, Nestle Eskimo Pie).
BREAKIN & # 39; 2: EXTREMIST BOOGALOO
We really, Really I wish this was a story about sloppy city youths battling a greedy real estate developer with his wit and the power of dance. But this is not the 1984 cult classic "Breakin & # 39; 2: Electric Boogaloo". This is a very different Boogaloo, decidedly non-electric.
The people of Boogaloo 2020 are less inclined to improvise funky heads than, for example, storing semi-automatic weapons for the impending American civil war.
- A little history: The FBI says two men linked to the extremist Boogaloo movement are behind the murder of two law enforcement officers in California late last month.
- Why Facebook participates: Facebook has a long and unflattering history of allowing extremist views and conspiracy theories to flourish on its platform, including the Boogaloo movement. Facebook said it had removed Boogaloo groups in which the suspects posted and was reviewing others associated with the movement.
- Who is upset? Many people. But especially MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. In a nearly seven-minute monologue Wednesday morning, Scarborough gutted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whom he accused of raising billions of dollars in "promoting extremism." It was a very scorching tirade for that time in the morning. CNN Business's David Goldman has more.
ANOTHER (POTENTIALLY) SCARED TECHNOLOGY UPDATE
But users were quick to point out what else it could bring – namely, abuse and disinformation that Twitter has already spent years trying (with varying success) to combat in regular text tweets.
A human touch is one thing, but a human voice with a Twitter megaphone has the potential to harm, but it is also very annoying.
RENT: STILL VERY DAMN HIGH, BUT …
Many people want to quit dodging right now. away from dense towns and expensive and small apartments, especially in places like San Francisco and New York.
That has created at least one potential economic advantage: City rents are falling as the "pandemic price" sets.
Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly characterized the nature of Kim Kardashian West's Spotify podcast.