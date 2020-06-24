Spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort led to 64 cases of coronavirus in Texas





No one became seriously ill and no one died, but the incident illustrates how young people, especially college students, can quickly spread the virus among themselves and take it to the community, a team from the University of Texas at Austin reported Wednesday.

The students traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from March 14 to 19. A week later, back in Austin, three showed up at the University of Texas Austin Health Center (UTHA) with coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Eventually, 60 vacationers contracted the virus. In turn, they infected a family contact and three people in the community, the UT team reported in the weekly newsletter from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

"Follow-up contact interviews revealed that Cabo San Lucas travelers used a variety of commercial, charter and private flights to return to the United States," the researchers wrote, part of a joint effort between the university and Austin Public Health.