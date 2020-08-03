Sprint, one of America's most famous brands, no longer exists

"I want to acknowledge the history of Sprint and its 120-year legacy that is now part of our legacy as we launch into this new era," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a statement, adding: " We did it! Another historic day for the new T-Mobile! "

The long-awaited merger marks the end of Sprint's long corporate history, but it also brings a climax to several hard-hitting decades of failed bets and bankruptcy.

Although it was the fourth largest wireless service provider in the country, Sprint's missteps place it far behind its largest rivals. Verizon ( VZ ) and AT&T ( T ) (CNN's parent company) in terms of customer numbers and network performance, and the expensive 5G rollout got big. Without T Mobile ( TMUS ) Sprint likely would have struggled to stay afloat and could have ended up in bankruptcy court, something even Sprint has begun to hint at.

Sprint was born out of the thousands of miles of telegraph cable that ran along the tracks of the South Pacific railroad to facilitate the dispatch of trains. The name "Sprint" was an acronym for the system: Telecommunications of Internal Networks of the South Pacific Railroad. In the 1970s, the group opened access to the long distance calling network for private clients.

Two decades later, Sprint Corporation became its own company and entered the wireless business with the acquisition of Centel in 1992, becoming the only provider of wireless, long distance and local calls in the country. The following years were relatively successful for Sprint, perhaps aided by his famous "pin drop" commercials starring Candace Bergen of "Murphy Brown" promoting network performance.

In 2004 Sprint merged with Nextel in an attempt to dramatically increase its wireless client base, and does it sound familiar? – Compete better with Verizon and AT&T. But that deal was an absolute failure, and all of Sprint's success fell apart.

The Nextel deal had several problems, including incompatible technologies: Nextel phones were not working on the Sprint network and vice versa. That meant that the merged company was unable to reap the benefits of its combined infrastructure. Customers fled Nextel and did not necessarily join Sprint. Sprint finally wrote down almost the entire value of the merger and shut down the Nextel network in 2013.

The failed merger depleted Sprint's balance sheet, so it didn't have the same type of cash to invest in improvements to its network as its competitors.

Sprint also made a wrong bet on 4G technology. He rode the WiMax horse, which was the 4G Betamax. That left him "wrong" when all the other operators chose the LTE standard for their 4G networks, said Craig Moffett, a founding partner at research firm MoffettNathanson. SoftBank acquired Sprint in 2013 and made a first attempt to merge it with T-Mobile, but the effort was hampered by regulatory concerns.

Still, a below-average network used to be enough to attract customers because Sprint was willing to charge below-average prices. However, as time went by, that became less attractive. These days, people need their phones for everything from banking to paying for the subway, so low prices matter less than having a network that works everywhere, all the time.

"Sprint used the comic catchphrase: We're almost as good for less money," said Moffett. "And almost as good is, for obvious reasons, not a terribly compelling value proposition."

Moffett says the company lost money on many of the customers it attracted with strong promotions: They would choose Sprint over competitors when it offered them a discounted service, but when it raised its rates to a price that was sustainable for the business, they would switch carriers.

Sprint posted net losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars last year. It also lost tens of thousands of postpaid subscribers, who are the customers most likely to pay their monthly bills and least likely to change providers.

The new T-Mobile

In February, a federal judge ruled in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to combine, a decision that dramatically altered the landscape of the U.S. wireless market. Verizon, AT&T and the new T-Mobile are now roughly equal in the number of customers they maintain.

But combining Sprint and T-Mobile will not be easy. They use different bands and network technologies, something T-Mobile is familiar with, after merging with MetroPCS in 2012. That could take some time to integrate.

Although Sprint is dead, T-Mobile is in a festive mood.

"This is much more than simply renaming thousands of Sprint locations with a fresh coat of magenta paint," Sievert said. "It's about giving customers even more access to our expanded retail footprint … and reaping the benefits of everything the new T-Mobile has to offer!"