Sprint, one of America's most famous brands, no longer exists

"I want to acknowledge the history of Sprint and its 120-year legacy that is now part of our legacy as we launch into this new era," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a statement, adding: " We did it! Another historic day for the new T-Mobile! "
Sprint was born out of the thousands of miles of telegraph cable that ran along the tracks of the South Pacific railroad to facilitate the dispatch of trains. The name "Sprint" was an acronym for the system: Telecommunications of Internal Networks of the South Pacific Railroad. In the 1970s, the group opened access to the long distance calling network for private clients.
The failed merger depleted Sprint's balance sheet, so it didn't have the same type of cash to invest in improvements to its network as its competitors.
Still, a below-average network used to be enough to attract customers because Sprint was willing to charge below-average prices. However, as time went by, that became less attractive. These days, people need their phones for everything from banking to paying for the subway, so low prices matter less than having a network that works everywhere, all the time.
"Sprint used the comic catchphrase: We're almost as good for less money," said Moffett. "And almost as good is, for obvious reasons, not a terribly compelling value proposition."
Moffett says the company lost money on many of the customers it attracted with strong promotions: They would choose Sprint over competitors when it offered them a discounted service, but when it raised its rates to a price that was sustainable for the business, they would switch carriers.
Sprint posted net losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars last year. It also lost tens of thousands of postpaid subscribers, who are the customers most likely to pay their monthly bills and least likely to change providers.
The new T-Mobile
But combining Sprint and T-Mobile will not be easy. They use different bands and network technologies, something T-Mobile is familiar with, after merging with MetroPCS in 2012. That could take some time to integrate.
Although Sprint is dead, T-Mobile is in a festive mood.
"This is much more than simply renaming thousands of Sprint locations with a fresh coat of magenta paint," Sievert said. "It's about giving customers even more access to our expanded retail footprint … and reaping the benefits of everything the new T-Mobile has to offer!"