Spurs & # 39; Gregg Popovich & # 39; embarrassed as a white person & # 39; by the death of George Floyd

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in a video Saturday that he was "ashamed as a white person" for "really seeing a lynching" regarding the death of George Floyd.

In a series of team videos, Popovich commented on the death of Floyd, involved by police, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"In a strange and counterintuitive way, the best teaching moment of this recent tragedy, I think, was the expression on the officer's face," said Popovich. "So white people see how carefree, how informal, how everyday their job is, so much so that they could just stick their left hand in their pocket, move their knee a little bit to teach this person something of a kind of lesson, and what it was his right and his duty to do it, in his mind.

"I don't know. … I think I'm embarrassed as a white person to know that it can happen. To really see a lynching. We've all seen books, and you look at books and you see black people hanging from trees. And you. .. you're in awe. But we just saw it again. I never thought I'd see that, with my own eyes, in real time. "

The outspoken NBA coach asked whites to help lead the change in the country.

"We have to. Blacks have been carrying this burden for 400 years," said the 71-year-old man. "The only reason this nation has progressed is because of the persistence, patience, and effort of blacks. our nation from the beginning in many ways was a lie, and we continue to this day, mostly black and brown people, to try to make that lie a truth so it is no longer a lie. And those rights and privileges are enjoyed by people of color, just as we enjoy them. So we have to be, in my opinion, the ones who speak the truth to power and call it, regardless of the consequences. We have to speak We must not let anything go " .

He added that racial injustice can be compared to armed violence in the United States. USA

"What will it take? Two more black people with their knees on their necks? I do not think so. I don't think that will happen. How many more Sandy Hooks do we have to have? It's easy for people to let things go because it doesn't involve them. "

All four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death have been arrested. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in a heartbreaking video, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three police officers received help and incitement on the murder and involuntary manslaughter charges.