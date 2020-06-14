Spurs' Gregg Popovich calls Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft for supporting President Trump

Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke openly against President Trump after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month, and now calls some NFL team owners for their support. to the president.

Popovich recently criticized Trump after Floyd's death, questioned his leadership and called him "deranged" for his efforts to unite the country. The coach said in a video last Saturday that he was "embarrassed as a white person" for "really seeing a lynching," referring to the police officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes on video.

Popovich spoke to the New York Times, and when asked about his thoughts on some NFL owners supporting Trump, the legendary basketball coach once again did not hold back. Seven NFL owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Bob Kraft of the New England Patriots, gave $ 1 million to Trump's Inaugural Committee.

"She's just hypocritical," replied Popovich.

"It is incongruous. It makes no sense. People are not blind. Do you go to your team and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don't understand. I think they put themselves in an unsustainable position."

Popovich and the Spurs are expected to participate in the 2019-20 NBA season restart at Walt Disney World, if it ever ends up happening.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently led a phone call with more than 80 players, during which he stated that he is not comfortable with the season restarting amid the coronavirus pandemic due to protests across the country. country. According to Bleach reportIrving has been a "driving force" behind Zoom's calls among players who have expressed concern about the league's plan to resume the season.