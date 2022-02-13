Squid Game is a Korean series that has taken the world by storm. Critics are calling Squid Game one of the best Korean dramas of all time, and fans are flocking to watch it online. If you’re looking for an exciting and engaging show to watch, Squid Game is worth checking out!

Hundreds of hopeful contestants eagerly accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, but it is not without its risks.

Squid Game is hitting the big screens!!

This is a big deal. Netflix has announced that they will be screening the Korean-language thriller via two-night theatre engagements in both New York and Los Angeles. The first season of “Squid Game” will be screened over two successive Saturday afternoons, on Feb 12 and 19 at the Netflix-operated Paris Theater in New York and the Netflix-controlled Bay Theater in Los Angeles Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

The first four episodes of The Haunting will be screened in February at noon, with hour-long breaks in between. On the 19th, there are five more to go! Excited about the upcoming screenings? Well, don’t be surprised if they open with a new introduction featuring some of your favourite stars, which will happen.

Why should you watch Squid Game?

Seong Gi-hun is a divorced father and indebted gambler living with his elderly mother. He’s been invited to play children’s games for the chance of winning the large cash prize! When he accepts the offer, a strange man brings him to an unknown location where there are 455 other people who all share the same pain. The players are made to wear green tracksuits and are constantly under watch by guards in pink jumpsuits, with the games overseen by a Front Man who wears black masking attire. The players soon find themselves in a life-or-death situation. A loss will result in death and add ₩100 million more to the already declared ₩45.6 billion grand prizes.

It is one of the most popular Korean series, becoming a worldwide sensation. The plot is thrilling and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Squid Game is a mix between Battle Royale and Hunger Games, making it even more exciting to watch. There are only nine episodes in total, so it won’t take up too much of your time. The cast includes some of Korea’s top actors such as Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-Jae, and Wi Ha-Joon.

Finished watching "Squid Game".

My impression before watching it was◼️.

Up to the first 2 episodes, my impression was ▲.

However, as the episodes progressed, I saw☔️several times, and now that I've finished watching it, I don't see a ✖️nor a ●. I see a number of⭐️in a row.🦑 pic.twitter.com/5R2bzcTalD — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 8, 2021

In Squid Game, a group of people suddenly find themselves trapped in a game where they have to fight for their lives. With ₩45. billion at stake, these players will do whatever it takes to survive. The series is full of action, suspense, and drama.

Critic reviews Squid Game

The consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is that this series has an approval rating of 94% based on 63 reviews, with the average score being 8.20/10! Its reviews it- While the unflinching brutality of this game may be too much for some, there are moments where its sharp social commentary and surprisingly tender core will keep you glued to your screen.

The concept for the show was thought-provoking and creative, according to Decider. When writing about the narrative, he described it as “a tight story with the potential to be tense and exciting.” Keller says, “STREAM IT. Squid Game takes a fresh idea and spins it into an exciting drama; we hope the tension will continue to build throughout this season!”

The Times reviewer, Hugo Rifkind, said that some parts in this series are “glacially slow” but still found them fascinating. He wrote: “There is an almost Lovecraftian sense of horror that comes from everyday lives being unliveable and considerable powers in the background who will smirk as you die. If you’re looking for an excellent Korean series to watch, Squid Game is it! Do check it out. The show will stick you to your seats.