Netflix has done it again! Squid Game season 1 hit the streaming service, and it is already gaining buzz among viewers. Squid Game is a mystery thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The show follows a group of people who get together to play a game called Squid Game, with a tempting prize. However, the game which starts out as just another harmless pastime turns dangerous. But when one of the players dies during the game, things take a dark turn. The remaining players must figure out what happened and why, before they become the next victims. If you’re looking for an addicting new show to watch, Squid Game is definitely worth checking out!

What’s new about Squid Game?

The Korean series Squid Game has already become a massive success. Viewers were wanting more from Squid Game when season 1 ended. And now that wish has been fulfilled. Yes, you read it right. Squid Game is coming for season 2, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos has confirmed. When Sarandos was asked whether viewers will get to see season 2, he replies, “Absolutely, The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.”

What’s the director of Squid Game saying?

During a sit-down with AP, via People, director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his thoughts on the return of the series. He said, “So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” He continues, “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

The first season finale of Squid Game left many viewers on the edge of their seats, with its unexpected turn of events. The maker also revealed a few of his plans for season 2 to Entertainment Weekly. He said, “In the second season, what he [Gi-hun] has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

Crazy reception of Squid Game

Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched series. The subscribers worldwide streamed 1.65 billion hours of the show in the first 28 days of its release on the platform. In addition, “Squid Game” won three Golden Globe Awards, including best TV drama, and earned O Yeong-su a supporting actor trophy.

Critica reviews of Squid Game

Critics have generally given positive reviews of Squid Game. Rotten Tomatoes has a 94% rating based on 63 reviews. The website’s critics consensus reads: “Squid Game’s unflinching brutality is not for the faint of heart, but sharp social commentary and a surprisingly tender core will keep viewers glued to the screen – even if it’s while watching between their fingers. The Globe and Mail described the series as “a brave, dark, ambitious tale, at times moving and at times terrifying” and added, “Its power is in its understanding that money is survival. This is not some dystopian fantasy like Hunger Games. This is present-day life in all its complex awfulness.”

Finished watching "Squid Game".

My impression before watching it was◼️.

Up to the first 2 episodes, my impression was ▲.

However, as the episodes progressed, I saw☔️several times, and now that I've finished watching it, I don't see a ✖️nor a ●. I see a number of⭐️in a row.🦑 pic.twitter.com/5R2bzcTalD — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 8, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times wrote, “utterly traditional, and thoroughly predictable … melodrama” with “eye-catching” but “not especially interesting … production design and costuming”. Many viewers have praised the acting and directing as well as the suspenseful plotline. Some found the violence excessive but agreed that it made for good TV. It has also been criticized for its violence, which some viewers find excessive. Squid Game is worth watching if you’re looking for an intense and suspenseful TV show.

Why did Squid Game become so popular?

One reason Squid Game became popular is that it’s a well-done suspenseful show. It has good acting, directing, and plotline. Another reason is that people are interested in the dark side of life and Squid Game provides that. It’s a different type of show than most people are used to watching, which makes it all the more interesting. If you’re looking for a new show to watch, Squid Game is definitely worth your time. Since no exact date for the release of season 2 has been announced, the season might come later in the year. Till then watch out for season 1. I am sure you will love the series if you have not watched it yet.