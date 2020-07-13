Squirrel tests positive for plague in Colorado

A squirrel has tested positive for bubonic plague in Colorado.

According to health officials, the squirrel is the first case of plague in the city of Morrison, Jefferson County, which is about 27 miles southwest of Denver.

"Plague is an infectious disease caused by the Yersinia pestis bacteria and can be contracted by humans and pets," wrote public health officials. However, if proper precautions are taken, the risk of contracting the plague is "extremely low," they said.

Humans can become infected by flea bites or infected animals.

"Cats are highly susceptible to plague and can die if not promptly treated with antibiotics. Cats can get plague from flea bites, rodent scratches / bites, or ingestion of a rodent. Dogs are not as susceptible to plague, however, they can contract plague and carry plague-infected rodent fleas, "authorities wrote.

The public health department advised pet owners to consult a vet if they suspect their pet is ill. Also, pet owners who live near wildlife habitats, such as prairie dog colonies, should ask their vet about flea control.

Plague symptoms can include high fever, chills, headache, and nausea, among other signs, that occur within a week of exposure. However, plague can be treated with antibiotics after early diagnosis.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.

