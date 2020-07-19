Squirrels, fattened with acorns, are driving people crazy

There were a lot of acorns this spring, and now squirrels are driving people crazy.

Their frantic activities can be entertaining. But this summer, in New England, the vermin are teasing themselves, tossing and turning, digging holes in the gardens, and tunneling under the grass.

The abundant acorns last fall meant there was still plenty of food on the ground when squirrels emerged from the winter and began to breed this spring, said Shevenell Webb, a small mammal biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Wildlife and Fisheries.

The result is an excellent harvest of critters.

"They're cute. They're fun to watch in the woods as they go in and out of the holes and play hide and seek," Webb said. When their cheeks aren't lined with nuts, squirrels make a distinctive "chip" sound, he said.

But they are also destructive. They can destroy lawns and gardens with their burrows, and they can even enter houses, Webb said.

"We can't grow a tulip without being unearthed," said Steven Parren, diversity manager for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife wildlife program, about squirrels in his yard. "They don't even pause."

There were so many acorns in one of the areas that he monitors that the rodents that depend on them couldn't hide them during the winter. Much was left on the ground this spring. In addition to squirrels, he said, he is seeing more squirrels, rabbits, and a variety of different types of mice.

People don't need to be too alarmed by overpopulation. Small mammal populations tend to explode, then crash and burn.

This is life near the end of the food chain, where the ebbs and flows of food supplies and squirrels are easy prey for owls, hawks, snakes, foxes and raccoons. Even if their lives are not shortened, individual squirrels tend to live for only three years, Webb said.

Many New Englandns recall a similar increase in squirrel populations in 2018 in New England. The boom-bust cycle was marked by a memorable number of road killings.

"We have never seen anything like this. That was a once in a lifetime event, ”said Webb.