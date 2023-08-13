Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, leaving behind a legacy of iconic films and unforgettable performances. One question that many fans have is what was the last movie that Sridevi appeared in before her untimely death.

According to Wikipedia, Sridevi’s last film appearance was in the 2017 Hindi movie “Mom”. The film was directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor. In “Mom”, Sridevi played the lead role of a mother seeking justice for her daughter who was a victim of sexual assault.

“Mom” was a critical and commercial success, with Sridevi’s performance receiving widespread praise. The film also earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, making it a fitting end to her illustrious career.

Sridevi’s sudden death was a shock to her fans and the film industry as a whole. Her contributions to Indian cinema will always be remembered, and her final performance in “Mom” is a testament to her talent and dedication.

In conclusion, Sridevi’s last movie before her death was “Mom”, a 2017 Hindi film that earned her critical acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actress. While she may be gone, her legacy in Indian cinema will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT