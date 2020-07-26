St. Bernard dog rescued from the highest mountain in England

With its great sense of direction and cold resistance, St. Bernards has been saving people in the mountains since the 18th century, according to Smithsonian magazine. They were first raised by monks who lived in the San Bernardo Pass, a dangerous route through the Alps connecting Italy and Switzerland, to aid them on rescue missions after heavy snowstorms. In a span of nearly 200 years, the dogs saved some 2,000 people, according to the magazine.

But on Friday night, it was a 121-pound St. Bernard named Daisy who needed to save himself from Scafell Pike in north-west England after he showed signs of pain in his hind legs and refused to move.

The rescue operation took a total of five hours and 16 members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team.

"Daisy's owners were able to keep her well hydrated and fed until team members were able to enter the scene with a stretcher to help them move quickly again as the weather would deteriorate later that night," the rescue team said in a statement. . statement.