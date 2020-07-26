St. Bernard dog rescued from the highest mountain in England

With its great sense of direction and cold resistance, St. Bernards has been saving people in the mountains since the 18th century, according to Smithsonian magazine. They were first raised by monks who lived in the San Bernardo Pass, a dangerous route through the Alps connecting Italy and Switzerland, to aid them on rescue missions after heavy snowstorms. In a span of nearly 200 years, the dogs saved some 2,000 people, according to the magazine.

But on Friday night, it was a 121-pound St. Bernard named Daisy who needed to save himself from Scafell Pike in north-west England after he showed signs of pain in his hind legs and refused to move.

The rescue operation took a total of five hours and 16 members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team.

Rescuers put Daisy on a stretcher to safely knock her down Scafell Pike.
"Daisy's owners were able to keep her well hydrated and fed until team members were able to enter the scene with a stretcher to help them move quickly again as the weather would deteriorate later that night," the rescue team said in a statement. . statement.
A huge mastiff had to be rescued after running out on a mountain hike

From steep hills and rocks to even a waterfall, the team said it faced many obstacles during its hike. But with a series of tactics, including "lots of goodies," the team was able to carry Daisy down the hill on the stretcher.

Noting that Daisy "had a difficult start in life until she was 'rescued' by her current owners a few months ago," the rescue team said that since then it has been reported that Daisy has returned to her "good usual humor. "

"Apparently she feels a little guilty and a little embarrassed for disappointing the image of her cousins ​​bouncing off the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around her neck," the rescue team joked.

