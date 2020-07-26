St. Bernard dog rescued from the highest mountain in England

But on Friday night, it was a 121-pound St. Bernard named Daisy who needed to save himself from Scafell Pike in north-west England after he showed signs of pain in his hind legs and refused to move.
The rescue operation took a total of five hours and 16 members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team.
From steep hills and rocks to even a waterfall, the team said it faced many obstacles during its hike. But with a series of tactics, including "lots of goodies," the team was able to carry Daisy down the hill on the stretcher.
Noting that Daisy "had a difficult start in life until she was 'rescued' by her current owners a few months ago," the rescue team said that since then it has been reported that Daisy has returned to her "good usual humor. "
"Apparently she feels a little guilty and a little embarrassed for disappointing the image of her cousins bouncing off the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around her neck," the rescue team joked.