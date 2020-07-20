St. John & # 39; s, Seton Hall, Rugers set to return to court

On Monday, Seton Hall players will enter the school gym for the first time since March. On Tuesday, Rutgers will have their first individual practice sessions of the summer. At the end of the week, St. John & # 39; s could join them.

The top three college basketball programs in the area are slowly returning to business after months away due to the new coronavirus pandemic. That does not mean that there will be full workouts or even practice games. This is simply a first step toward what many hope is a season that starts on time, with Monday the first day that the NCAA allows summer college basketball activities with coaches that can last up to eight weeks.

Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said he will only have one-on-one practice for now, with four players in the gym at one time. There will be no team managers and only their three assistant coaches. On Wednesday, Steve Pikiell of Rutgers will have a team workout: Scarlet Knights players have been able to train alone at the RAC since June 22, after getting the last round of test results, but otherwise it will be similar to Seton Hall with individual instruction. and extend training groups.

Both coaches said these workouts are optional, and four Rutgers players have chosen not to return, according to Pikiell. Willard said that all his players will be in the area, will be evaluated every two weeks, and that only freshman guard Jahari Long of Texas will be quarantined for two weeks. He declined to say whether someone who was recently evaluated received a positive result. St. John & # 39; s also does not expect to announce any positive results, while Pikiell said his team has yet to register a positive test and is testing every Monday.

"I'm excited to get them back. I'm much more looking at this from the mental health side," said Willard. "These boys want to come back. It gives them back some normality. Returns them to what they want to do. They want to play and they want to exercise. They want to be doing what they love to do.

“It is not about basketball. To get them back on campus, to get back with their teammates, with us, and to move in the right direction again, from a mental point of view, is the best thing for these kids. "

St. John & # 39; s is a little behind the other two, with New York City entering Phase 4 reopening on Monday, which is slated to gradually reopen for certain activities and functions. The team was in the process of returning to the area over the weekend and a handful of players, Greg Williams Jr., David Caraher, Isaih Moore, Vince Cole and Josh Roberts, will have to be quarantined for two weeks because they will be coming from states. with high rates of coronavirus. Other players will be evaluated and isolated until their test results arrive. But there is a chance that, if all goes well, they may enter Taffner Field House at the end of the week for trainings that will include coaches. Only four players will be allowed in the gym at the same time.

"We are several weeks away from something like basketball practice," said athletic director Mike Cragg. "It's more about men being able to train at some point. We're not in a big hurry. There's no reason to be in a hurry."

College basketball has that luxury. Unlike college football, which must soon decide whether to postpone the season, it can wait. These trainings do not necessarily indicate whether the season can start on time or whether it should be delayed until January, as some have suggested. It's a step forward, the opportunity for players and coaches to meet again for the first time since the season ended prematurely in March.

"I can't wait to get into the gym with our guys and spend a little time with them," said Pikiell. "It's been a long time. They are going to be in an environment where everyone undergoes testing, without COVID and playing basketball."