St. Louis Cardinals executive says there is no evidence the players went to a casino before the outbreak

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals, told reporters. There is no evidence that anyone has gone to a casino.

"I have no objective reason to believe that is true, and I have seen no evidence of that," said Mozeliak. "However, if someone were in a casino, it would be disappointing."

The team has been quarantined in Milwaukee since Thursday, and seven players and six staff members have tested positive. They will remain in Milwaukee and continue to be tested daily.

As a result of the positive tests, the Cardinals' four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, scheduled Tuesday through Thursday, has been postponed.