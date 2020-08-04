St. Louis Cardinals executive says there is no evidence the players went to a casino before the outbreak

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals, told reporters. There is no evidence that anyone has gone to a casino.

"I have no objective reason to believe that is true, and I have seen no evidence of that," said Mozeliak. "However, if someone were in a casino, it would be disappointing."

What we can learn from sports about preventing Covid-19 after the Marlins outbreak

The team has been quarantined in Milwaukee since Thursday, and seven players and six staff members have tested positive. They will remain in Milwaukee and continue to be tested daily.

As a result of the positive tests, the Cardinals' four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, scheduled Tuesday through Thursday, has been postponed.

There is a tentative plan for the team to resume its regular schedule Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.

This latest outbreak occurs when the MLB tries to keep the season going despite positive cases being identified in players from multiple teams.

Last week, 21 Miami Marlins players and staff tested positive, resulting in their season being suspended.
As outbreaks between multiple teams continue, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred warned union leader Tony Clark during a Friday call that if the league and players don't do a better job of following Covid-19 protocols and managing the virus, Manfred could close the shortening. season, ESPN reported.

