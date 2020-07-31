St. Louis Cardinals game postponed after positive tests for coronavirus, reportedly

MLB Network was the first to report the news. ESPN reports that several team members tested positive.

The game was scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When asked about Friday's report on the Cardinals, a spokesman for Major League Baseball said the league would address the situation in a press release later Friday morning.

This is the latest in a series of coronavirus-related cancellations that have peppered the MLB schedule since a shortened 60-game season began earlier this month.