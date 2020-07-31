St. Louis Cardinals game postponed after positive tests for coronavirus, reportedly

MLB Phillies say two employees tested positive for coronavirus after playing Marlins

MLB Network was the first to report the news. ESPN reports that several team members tested positive.

The game was scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When asked about Friday's report on the Cardinals, a spokesman for Major League Baseball said the league would address the situation in a press release later Friday morning.

This is the latest in a series of coronavirus-related cancellations that have peppered the MLB schedule since a shortened 60-game season began earlier this month.

The Miami Marlins season is on hold at least Sunday due to a Covid-19 outbreak within that team.
This is where sports leagues meet at the restart of plans
And the Philadelphia Phillies, who had played three games against the Marlins to open the season last week, saw their games postponed against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend after two staff members tested positive.

The Phillies, after the Marlins' outbreak became known, also postponed their games with the New York Yankees this week as a precaution.

The MLB shortened season is played without fans and features new rules, including a ban on crashing all five and spitting, to prevent the virus from spreading.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

