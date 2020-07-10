St. Louis considers surveillance aircraft in criminal battle

As 2020 is shaping up to be an especially violent year in one of the country's most violent cities, St. Louis leaders are considering a new tool to fight crime, surveillance aircraft, even when opponents worry about the biggest militarization of the police and the possibility of invasion of privacy.

St. Louis traditionally has one of the highest murder rates in the US, and this year is shaping up to be especially deadly. The city has seen 113 homicides as of Thursday, including 43 in the past 40 days, and is on track to easily exceed last year's 194 total.

The city is considering hiring an Ohio-based company called Persistent Surveillance Systems, which initially developed its system to assist the military in Iraq.

KANSAS CITY POLICE OFFICER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH WITNESS IN CASE OF MURDER

In May, Baltimore became the first city to test the program as a tool to fight crime, launching a six-month test program.

In St. Louis, the planes would use wide-angle cameras to help control the city. The footage could be combined with video from the approximately 1,100 surveillance cameras around St. Louis to help locate criminals.

Councilman Tom Oldenburg, sponsor of the proposal, believes that the mere presence of the planes would deter misbehavior.

"If people know that there are eyes everywhere, they are less likely to commit a crime," Oldenburg said in an interview on Thursday. When asked if it was a drastic measure, he said: "I would not say drastic, I would say the word" innovative. "We should put everything on the table."

But racially divided opponents in St. Louis say the city should focus on social programs, not more militarization. St. Louis has been the scene of dozens of protests in the weeks after George Floyd's death in Minnesota, including some calls to cut funding for the police.

"Just think about how it can be used against protesters against police violence, for example," Jay Stanley of the American Civil Liberties Union said during a council committee meeting.

Persistent surveillance systems did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Baltimore program is being funded with approximately $ 3.7 million from Texas billionaires Laura and John Arnold, who have also volunteered to help pay the undetermined cost of launching the program in St. Louis, said the president of Persistent. Surveillance Systems, Ross McNutt.

St. Louis activist John Chasnoff asked why St. Louis would consider an unprecedented program.

"Along with that, it is unprecedented in our society to have such a massive program in which the government monitors people suspected of having committed no crime, that they simply go about their daily business." Chasnoff said.

MARYLAND GOV. LARRY HOGAN "DISGUSTED" BY COUNSELOR'S BALTIMORE'S COMMENTS ON POSSIBLY ELIMINATING THE POLICE STATUE

Baltimore, like St. Louis, has persistently struggled with high rates of violent crime for many years. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has promised that the air system will only be used to investigate homicides, non-fatal shootings, armed robberies, and car thefts.

The program works like this: Aircraft cameras capture photos taken once per second, and the software stitches those photos together. That creates a continuous visual record to support street-level cameras, license plate readers, and shooting sound detectors that the police already use.

Crime-alerted analysts can zoom in from the city-wide image and move back and forth in time to identify the movements of potential suspects and witnesses, helping officers locate people who traveled to and from the scene .

The ACLU unsuccessfully petitioned for a court order to stop the Baltimore program, arguing that continued surveillance violates reasonable expectations of privacy regarding the movement, results in indiscriminate searches without a court order, and impedes the right to freely assemble. But a federal judge allowed the program to continue.

McNutt initially developed the technology to help the Air Force identify people leaving improvised explosive devices that were killing troops in Iraq. He said that the resolution of the images is not sharp enough to identify faces, ethnicities, gender and clothing, nor the color, make, model and license plate of the vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The contractor secretly tested the surveillance program in Baltimore in 2016, when the crime skyrocketed after the death in police custody of a young black man, Freddie Gray. But that effort was interrupted once exposed.