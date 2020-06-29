St. Louis couple pulls firearms from protesters outside their home

A married couple brandished firearms at a group of protesters who marched through their exclusive St. Louis neighborhood on Sunday night on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home.

The male owner was barefoot on his Renaissance-style porch in the Central West End neighborhood while carrying a semi-automatic weapon around 6 p.m. Local time, as his wife pointed a gun at the meeting.

The couple confronted the group of about 300 protesters after they opened a door in the neighborhood, according to a local NBC affiliate.

A video on Twitter He showed the woman pointing the firearm at the protesters who passed by while shouting.

A protester wearing a T-shirt that says "Hands up, don't shoot," urges participants to take to the streets in an attempt to calm the situation.

Protesters were on their way to Mayor Krewson's home to demand his resignation after she released the names and addresses of residents who suggested the police department be disbursed, according to the report.

The couple's "Palazzo del Midwest" home appeared in St. Louis magazine in August 2018 after completing a major renovation.

In the piece, they showed the golden ceiling of the dome and the double curved marble staircase that led to the second and third floor landings.

"The window panes" are from the second-floor reception hall at the 14th-century Palazzo Davanzati in Florence, "and the shutters, at least the hardware, are probably original," the couple told the magazine.