St. Louis couple who waved weapons at protesters face charges

Patricia and Mark McCloskey are charged with illegal use of a weapon, a class E felony, according to the complaint.
"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner against those who participate in non-violent protests, and while we are fortunate that this situation has not become a lethal force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis," said Kimberly Gardner, circuit lawyer. a declaration.
In videos obtained by CNN, the couple were seen brandishing weapons outside their St. Louis home as protesters left the mansion in late June.
A lawyer for the couple expressed disappointment at the charges Monday.
The charges "are discouraging as I unequivocally believe that no crime was committed," Joel Schwartz said in a statement.
"I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard," said Schwartz.
"However, this right must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which empowers each of us to protect our home and family from possible threats," he added.
Mark McCloskey told CNN that he feared the "mob" that day.
"I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my home, my livelihood," McCloskey told CNN's Chris Cuomo shortly after the incident. "I was the victim of a mob that came through the door."
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he does not believe the couple should face charges.
"A mafia has no right to collect on your property or enter your property," Parson said at a press conference last week. "They had every right to protect themselves."
The decision to press charges was made after an investigation with the St. Louis Police Department, Gardner said.
"As I always do, I am reviewing all the available facts and the law and will apply them equally, regardless of the people involved," he said last week on Twitter.
"I am open to recommending that the McCloskeys participate in one of my office diversion programs that are designed to reduce unnecessary court participation," Gardner said Monday. "I think this would serve as a fair resolution to this issue."
When asked last week if he would forgive the McCloskeys if they were convicted, Parson said, "Of course I would."