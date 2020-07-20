St. Louis couple who waved weapons at protesters face charges





Patricia and Mark McCloskey are charged with illegal use of a weapon, a class E felony, according to the complaint.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner against those who participate in non-violent protests, and while we are fortunate that this situation has not become a lethal force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis," said Kimberly Gardner, circuit lawyer. a declaration.

In videos obtained by CNN, the couple were seen brandishing weapons outside their St. Louis home as protesters left the mansion in late June.

A lawyer for the couple expressed disappointment at the charges Monday.