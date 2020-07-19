St. Louis local defender Mark McCloskey updates & # 39; Watters & # 39; World & # 39; for possible charges

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis resident who along with his wife made headlines in late June for having their legally owned firearms out of their home as protesters invaded their gated community, said Saturday that he expects to be charged. for taking out weapons.

"I don't know the details of the criminal aspect of this, although I think there is no criminal aspect to this," McCloskey said during an appearance on Fox News' "Watters & # 39; World".

"But I think that, according to the technicalities of Missouri law, to overcome what the lawyers are going to have against us, we have to either test the weapon or make sure it is the weapon and that it is credibly capable of being lethal."

MISSOURI COUPLES WHO DEFENDED HOME HAD A RIFLE DURING THE POLICE SEARCH: REPORT

St. Louis authorities executed a search warrant on July 10 at the home of McCloskey and his wife Patricia. During the search, police seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey was shown holding during the June 28 incident.

Kimberly Gardner, a circuit attorney in St. Louis, had announced shortly after the incident that her office and the St. Louis Police Department would be conducting an investigation into the McCloskeys' display of firearms.

McCloskey spoke about his wife's defense of his property, saying he did not expect that she, too, would display her weapon, a pistol, during the event.

"I was always surprised to see her out there facing [the] welfare crowd," he said. "I grabbed my rifle and was standing on the porch, and suddenly I see her in the front yard with our pistol in hand. What a woman."

The couple later claimed that the gun did not work. Initially it was handed over to a lawyer representing the couple, then it was also turned over to local authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCloskey also criticized local media for his coverage.

"The St. Louis media has been slandering and slandering us," McCloskey said, describing a scathing editorial, among other coverage. "They even printed a copy of a birthday card my dad gave me in 1976 … […] There is no limit to what they will do to try to make me look bad."

"This is how they treat me in the press for defending my home," added McCloskey.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.