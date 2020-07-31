St. Louis man in clash with BLM says police have video of armed protesters

The St. Louis man who faces charges with his wife for brandishing weapons at Black Lives Matter protesters says police have a video showing armed protesters outside their home.

Mark McCloskey, who was caught in a viral video with his wife, Patricia, on June 28 outside his palatial home with a gun as protesters marched down a private road, questioned reports Thursday that the demonstration was nonviolent.

"You know, the interesting thing is that the media reports this as a peaceful protest, and everyone keeps playing the same 32-second clip, or little snippets of a 32-second clip, of an event that lasted 12 or 15 minutes," said Mark. McCloskey, 63, to Fox News. "Yes, it was peaceful well."

McCloskey, a personal injury attorney, said members of the "same crowd" later that night grabbed an AK-47 while outside the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, and "defied" a journalist. local.

"That was how peaceful that protest was," McCloskey said.

McCloskey said police investigators have video images of people in the crowd outside his home who were "armed with weapons," adding that he also saw the firearms and was threatened by a protester.

"We saw the weapons at that time, and as I told you once before, one guy in particular took out two loaded magazines, showed them to me so I could see the shells in the magazine, put them together and said, 'You're next & # 39; ”McCloskey told Sean Hannity.

The McCloskeys, who are facing felony charges of illegal use of a weapon and assault in the fourth degree, filed a motion Wednesday to disqualify Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner from the case, alleging that he exploited the matter for political gain, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gardner, according to the McCloskeys, cited the case in an email to generate support for his bid for reelection of a St. Louis circuit attorney. He faces former Deputy Prosecutor Mary Pat Carl in a Democratic primary next week, the newspaper reports.

The McCloskeys were charged three days after Gardner's July 17 email that "drew a hotline" from the incident to Gardner's "political antagonists", and from there asking for donations to further his reelection efforts, alleges the motion.

The Missouri governor, meanwhile, said he would forgive the McCloskeys if they are ultimately convicted in the case.

Mark McCloskey said he was comforted by the support of Missouri Governor Mike Parson, but said he would still have to "fight the battle" and incur legal costs before that happens.

"And put up with all the lies and slander in the press," McCloskey said.