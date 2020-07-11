St. Louis Mayor won't resign, office says, after "RESIGN LYDA RESIGN" painted near City Hall

Lyda Krewson, the mayor of St. Louis, who has faced repeated protests in the past two weeks, will not resign any time soon, her spokeswoman said Friday.

Communications director Jacob Long released the statement on Friday morning, after work teams were seen trying to remove the "RESIGN LYDA RESIGN" message, which had been painted on the street in front of City Hall during the night between Thursday and Friday, according to reports.

“Mayor Krewson is not distracted by any of this and remains focused on what she was chosen to do: address the needs of the more than 300,000 St. Louis residents who count on her to help them overcome multiple economic and public health crises, including a global pandemic, ”Long said, according to St. Louis KSDK-TV.

Also on Friday morning, police cleaned up an "Occupy STL City Hall" camp that met outside the building, The Riverfront Times reported. The protesters had planned to stay until Krewson resigned, according to the report.

Krewson, 66, a Democrat and Iowa native who has been Mayor of St. Louis since April 2017, has been under fire since a Facebook Live briefing in late June, when he read the names and partial addresses of at least 10 protesters who called for the city to disburse the police.

The mayor later apologized for reading the information and for causing "distress or harm to someone," but also noted that the names and addresses were already "public information."

A group of protesters who claimed they were on their way to Krewson's home on June 28 led Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple, to take up arms that day, for fear of property damage as protesters passed.

The couple has been under investigation since then, and on Friday night authorities confiscated one of their weapons when executing a search warrant at their home, KSDK reported.

It was not immediately clear if the McCloskeys were charged with any crime.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this story.