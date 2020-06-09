St. Louis murder: man accused of killing a retired St. Louis police officer

No bond is allowed for Cannon, Gardner said.

Court documents show that as of Monday afternoon, Cannon has neither set a date in court nor appointed an attorney.

Dorn, 77, died when he responded to an alarm at the pawnshop in the early morning hours of June 2, the St. Louis Police Department said last week. The retired officer was providing security for the store. Some 55 businesses in the city were robbed and property damage was damaged that night, city police chief John Hayden told reporters last week.

The looting and destruction followed the protests after the death of George Floyd, the African-American man killed two weeks ago during an arrest in Minneapolis.

After Dorn arrived at the pawn shop, Cannon can be seen on surveillance video "approaching the corner of the store" with a gun in his hand, according to the probable cause document released by police.

"It is evident from surveillance that at the time the shots were fired, the accused was the only person standing on that corner," according to the document.

Another man is accused of robbery

"Multiple columns of smoke are seen coming from the area where only the accused was," the document said.

Several 9mm shell casings were found in that corner, according to the document.

A television was found taken from the pawnshop at the residence where Cannon was arrested, and he admitted that he had been there that night, according to the probable cause document.

Jimmie Robinson of Florissant, Missouri, was also charged in the incident, according to a Sunday. police department tweet . Robinson has been charged with robbery in the first degree, one count of armed criminal action and one count of robbery, police said.

Robinson also did not have a designated attorney Monday afternoon, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.