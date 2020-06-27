St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York is about to celebrate its first public mass since March

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Catholic Archbishop of New York, will celebrate Mass at 10:15 a.m. in Manhattan Cathedral.

Attendance on Sunday, and until further notice, will be limited to 25% of capacity, the Archdiocese of New York said.

Mass is celebrated every day in the cathedral and was broadcast live during and before the pandemic. Those live broadcasts will continue, the archdiocese said.

The cathedral has been open since June 1 for people who wish to pray inside during certain hours outside of mass.