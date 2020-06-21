Stabbing attack in the UK that left 3 dead being treated as a terrorist incident, according to police

The violent attack in a British park that left three people dead is now being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.

Dean Haydon, the UK's coordinator for the anti-terror police, said Sunday morning that anti-terror detectives were taking over the investigation into the attack in the city of Reading, west London.

Three people died and three others were seriously injured when a 25-year-old man, who is in custody, rampaged in Forbury Gardens Park in Reading on Saturday night.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.