Stabbing spree at Colorado strip club ends in suspect's shooting death: reports

A suspect who conducted a stabbing spree inside a Colorado strip club on Friday night was shot dead by one of his victims, according to reports.

The unidentified suspect had stabbed a security guard and three other people inside Shotgun Willie bar in Glendale, near Denver, before the security guard shot and killed the suspect. FOX 31 from Denver reported.

MICHIGAN'S DISPUTE ON THE USE OF THE CORONAVIRUS MASK INSIDE THE CONVENIENCE STORE LEADS TO BETTING, FOTAL SHOOTING

Police did not reveal the gender of any of the people involved. The medical conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.

They were all taken to the Denver Health Medical Center, FOX 31 reported.

The incident started shortly before 10 p.m., KCNC-TV from Denver reported. What caused the stabbings was not immediately clear, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear how many people were inside the club at the time of the incident.

The same bar was the scene of the death of a 48-year-old man in May 2019 after a fight, KUSA-TV from Denver reported. The 18th Judicial District Prosecutor's Office then declined to press charges in the case, citing the lack of evidence, according to the report.