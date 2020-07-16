Stacey Abrams and America Ferrera: the 2020 census is a way to regain our power (opinion)





As we fight a global pandemic, we face the reality that racism in our health care and criminal justice system continues to paralyze the lives of blacks across the country. When we hear people from all over the world shout "Black Lives Matter", it is the constant reminder that we are suffering; we are grieving and sometimes we are struggling to find hope.

Protesters across the country are advocating uprooting the systemic inequities that have left many behind for generations. As we protest on the streets and in our workplaces, we must take advantage of all the elements of our democracy that can guarantee lasting change for our communities. The protests express our collective feelings of frustration and despair at the current system. To enact and fund the change we demand, the tools for progress are clear: vote this fall and make our communities count in the 2020 census.

Voting and completing the census may seem irrelevant given the magnitude of the problems we face. However, in a democracy, these are the first steps in a long-term process that sets us on the path to justice and equity, especially the census. Every ten years, the United States Constitution requires that we count all people in the United States, regardless of citizenship, an aspect confirmed by the Supreme Court in 2019.

Depending on who is included in the count, the data received is used to allocate more than $ 1.5 trillion in federal funds annually. This money goes to our local hospitals, schools, and infrastructure projects. He goes to programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Head Start. The census is also used to draw political districts and school zones. It even tells companies where there are opportunities for economic development and community growth.