Stacey Abrams and America Ferrera: the 2020 census is a way to regain our power (opinion)

As we fight a global pandemic, we face the reality that racism in our health care and criminal justice system continues to paralyze the lives of blacks across the country. When we hear people from all over the world shout "Black Lives Matter", it is the constant reminder that we are suffering; we are grieving and sometimes we are struggling to find hope.
Protesters across the country are advocating uprooting the systemic inequities that have left many behind for generations. As we protest on the streets and in our workplaces, we must take advantage of all the elements of our democracy that can guarantee lasting change for our communities. The protests express our collective feelings of frustration and despair at the current system. To enact and fund the change we demand, the tools for progress are clear: vote this fall and make our communities count in the 2020 census.
Voting and completing the census may seem irrelevant given the magnitude of the problems we face. However, in a democracy, these are the first steps in a long-term process that sets us on the path to justice and equity, especially the census. Every ten years, the United States Constitution requires that we count all people in the United States, regardless of citizenship, an aspect confirmed by the Supreme Court in 2019.
Depending on who is included in the count, the data received is used to allocate more than $ 1.5 trillion in federal funds annually. This money goes to our local hospitals, schools, and infrastructure projects. He goes to programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Head Start. The census is also used to draw political districts and school zones. It even tells companies where there are opportunities for economic development and community growth.
In short, the 2020 census will dictate the next decade of our lives in a real and compelling way. We cannot overstate its importance. No one should underestimate its power to drive concrete and transformative change for black, brown, indigenous, and immigrant communities that historically are not counted.
When we are not counted, the money destined for our community goes elsewhere. Think of well-funded schools in wealthier neighborhoods, while nearby schools in low-income communities struggle to meet the needs of students. The distribution of funds for some of the programs aimed at closing these gaps, from special education and Title 1 grants to the National School Lunch Program and Head Start, is based on who is counted and who is not.
Our political districts are very similar. If certain populations are not included in the census count, the lines that determine who we can vote for are biased, dividing us in a way that does not reflect the true diversity of our communities.
The current protests in our country are the direct result of the frustration and anger that have accumulated over time through the deprivation of political rights and inadequate resources. Progress is about power. The insufficient count of these communities has resulted in the absence of fair representation, political power and adequate resources, which is why we must be counted in the 2020 census.
From now until October 31, the last day for the online, telephone and mail-in self-responses for the census, you will see and hear a lot of misinformation and scare tactics. Ignore it. Anyone living in the United States as of April 1, 2020 can be counted on the census without fear. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service cannot use census information against immigrant communities. And the police can't use it against black and brown neighborhoods. The information you provide in the census is confidential for 72 years, and they combine the data so that government officials cannot find your individual personalized information. In fact, it is illegal for a government official to attempt to do so.
When black and brown communities are not counted, we give caregivers permission to ignore us and our needs. The 2020 census is a way to regain our power: the power to advocate for ourselves and make our voices heard. Harness that power by being counted.